Global air traffic hits 99.1 percent of pre-coronavirus levels

(MENAFN) In November 2023, global air traffic was reported to have reached 99.1 percent of its pre-coronavirus levels, as indicated by data from a sectoral group.



The International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that total air traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), experienced a growth rate of 29.7 percent on an annualized basis for the same month.



"We are moving ever closer to surpassing the 2019 peak year for air travel. Economic headwinds are not deterring people from taking to the skies," stated Willie Walsh, the director general of IATA’s.



Thanks to a robust recovery in China and strong demand during the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, domestic air traffic in November surged by 34.8 percent compared to the same period the previous year. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that overall domestic traffic for November 2023 exceeded the levels seen in November 2019 by 6.7 percent.



On the international front, there was a notable increase of 26.4 percent in traffic compared to the previous year, with revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) reaching 94.5 percent of the levels recorded in November 2019. The Asia-Pacific region stood out with the most significant year-over-year improvements.



In a separate report on Tuesday, IATA highlighted an 8.3 percent growth in global demand for air cargo, measured in cargo ton-kilometers, in comparison to November 2022. Meanwhile, the capacity for air cargo, measured in available cargo ton-kilometers, experienced a substantial 13.7 percent increase compared to the same month in the prior year.

