Riot Games Reaches Groundbreaking Global Partnership With Gaming Brands OMEN And Hyperx

HP's Industry-Leading Brands Join Forces with Riot in a First-of-its-Kind Collaboration to Level Up Esports and Gaming for Players Worldwide.

Dubai, UAE– Riot Games, the developer of leading gaming and esports properties League of Legends LoL Esports, VALORANT VCT, and Teamfight Tactics (TFT Esports) and HP Inc. a global technology leader and the company behind gaming brands OMEN and HyperX, have established an expansive global partnership that will reimagine the gaming and esports experience for players around the world.

“United by the transformative power of partnership and innovation, we are thrilled to join forces with Riot Games,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Gaming, HP Inc.“Primed to reshape the gaming landscape, this alliance brings together state-of-the-art technology with the most player-focused game company in the world. Together, we are committed to delivering unrivaled gaming experiences to developers, players, and pros worldwide.”

As an official Riot Games Technology partner, this first-of-its-kind collaboration will allow OMEN and HyperX to reach Riot's highly engaged player audience by providing best-in-class hardware and technology solutions that will power many aspects of the Riot Games experience – from the millions of gamers playing around the world to record-breaking annual global events across LoL Esports, VCT, and TFT Esports.

Additionally, the trio of brands will work together to develop future gaming products, technical innovations, and co-branded marketing campaigns that will enhance the gaming and esports experience for players globally.

“Riot Games aspires to be the most player-focused gaming company in the World. Securing this partnership with HP will enable us to go even further in developing experiences that will thrill our players,” said John Needham, President of Esports at Riot Games.“As a progressive tech leader, HP is the perfect partner with which to collaborate, and we're very excited to share what our two teams will create for players.”

OMEN and HyperX: Powering Riot Games Esports to New Heights:

Riot Games Esports has grown into a globally recognized multi-esport brand, with LoL Esports maintaining its position as the world's most popular esport, while establishing the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) as the industry's fastest-growing esport and launching new in-person esports events with TFT Esports.

OMEN and HyperX will support LoL Esports, VCT, and TFT Esports at all global events through numerous touch points including digital and on-site event activations and fan engagement activities, as well as branded segments and product placement throughout the competition.

OMEN and HyperX will also outfit all Riot Games Esports global events across LoL Esports, VCT, and TFT Esports in 2024 with their award-winning line of gaming PCs, monitors, and select peripherals.

Leveling Up the Riot Games Player Experience Like Never Before:

Driven by a shared goal of delivering the ultimate gaming experience to players with next level game titles and products, this partnership also represents a transformative collaboration that will feature an array of unique marketing activations and product solutions to engage and attract existing and new players worldwide to Riot's suite of game titles.

OMEN, HyperX, and Riot will combine to shape the future of esports and gaming by co-developing future products specifically designed for Riot Games Esports. Conversely, OMEN and HyperX will have the ability to exclusively use Riot Games IP from League of Legends, VALORANT, and Teamfight Tactics in OMEN and HyperX product marketing at major industry events and conferences.

Details on the co-developed gaming products will be shared at a future date. OMEN and HyperX brand integration within Riot Games Esports global events will debut during VALORANT Masters Madrid, the first Riot Esports global event of 2024.

About Riot Games:

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. With League in its second decade, Riot is continuing to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Forge, and multiple work-in-progress titles. Riot is also expanding the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, its popular animated series. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Dylan Jadeja, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 3,000+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

About League of Legends Esports:

League of Legends Esports (LoL Esports) is the fastest growing global sport and the pinnacle of competitive gaming with 9 regional leagues, 93 professional esport teams, and more than 860 players. Accessible around the globe on 35+ TV and digital channels, it is one of the most-watched forms of sports entertainment globally. League of Legends Esports started in 2011 and remains owned and operated by Riot Games, one of the world's top video game developers. Led by Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports, our mission is to build a thriving global sports ecosystem by focusing on growth, engagement, profitability, integrity, and accessibility. From the thrilling regional league competitions that captivate millions of fans across the globe to the trophy lift at Worlds, it all lives within LoL Esports.

About VALORANT Champions Tour:

VALORANT is the highly competitive, 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players around the world. To foster and support global competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long, global circuit composed of leagues and global events spanning EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through three international leagues and global Masters events with the goal to qualify for Champions, a two-week long tournament where a single team is crowned the VCT Global Champion.

About Teamfight Tactics Esports:

The Teamfight Tactics esports ecosystem includes Global Set Championships and competitions from its 9 regions. Set Championships occur three times a year at the conclusion of each Set. The Championships feature thirty-two of the best players in the world competing for $456,000 USD. Top tier players from North America, Latin America, Brazil, EMEA, China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania qualify into the event through their respective regional tournaments.

About HP:

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more.