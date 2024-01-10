Death toll in Gaza due to Israeli attacks climbs to 23,357

(MENAFN) The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has released a statement indicating that the Palestinian death toll, a consequence of the Israeli offensive since October 7, has now reached 23,357.



In addition, the ministry stated that 59,410 people have been injured during the onslaught.



“At least 147 people were killed and 243 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” the ministry further mentioned.



“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” the declaration stated.



Around 85 percent of Gaza residents have been forcibly displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are undergoing food shortages, as reported by the United Nations.



Hundreds of thousands of people are currently living without shelter, and there has been a significant reduction in the number of aid trucks entering the territory compared to the period ahead of the commencement of the conflict.

