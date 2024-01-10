(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The LA Art Show Will Take Place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 15th to February 18th

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024

LA Art Show announced that award-winning actress Lucy Hale will be the official host of the 2024 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party kicking off the Los Angeles 2024 art season. The event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, February 14th from 6:00pm-10:00pm. The LA Art Show will take place February 15th - 18th. Tickets are currently available for purchase at

Photo Credit: Claire Leahy

Hale, whose credits include Pretty Little Liars, Puppy Love, and Vertical's hit The Hating Game, can next be seen in Decal's upcoming romantic drama Which Brings Me To You opposite Nat Wolff and will be released January 19th. Lucy is a longtime supporter of arts & culture and will be a first-time host of the LA Art Show, the city's largest and longest running art fair, currently in its 29th year. Previous years' celebrity hosts have included Kaia Gerber , Jon Hamm , Kate Beckinsale , Emma Roberts , Sofia Vergara , Amy Adams , Anne Hathaway, Rita Ora, and Ashley Tisdale.

"We're grateful to Lucy Hale for joining us as the official host of the 2024 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party," said Kassandra Voyagis , LA Art Show Producer and Director. "Ms. Hale's support and influence will encourage and inspire a new generation of art collectors and shine light on the important work of the American Heart Association, which funds research that improves health outcomes for heart disease and stroke patients as well as supports lifesaving CPR education."

"It's an honor to host the 2024 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party and bring further awareness to a beautiful evening that unites the importance of art, culture and philanthropy," said Lucy Hale. "On a personal note, I couldn't be more excited to celebrate Valentine's Day with the American Heart Association whose mission touches people all across the world."

Lucy was introduced to the LA Art Show by its inaugural charity beneficiary, the American Heart Association, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. The American Heart Association's Life Is Why cause marketing campaign inspires consumers to honor their reasons for living longer, healthier lives. For every ticket sold for the LA Art Show and Art Palm Beach Show from June 30, 2023 to February 18, 2024, LA Art Show will donate 15% of the purchase price to the American Heart Association's Life Is WhyTM Campaign, with a maximum donation commitment of $90,000.00 ($45,000.00 maximum per show). The LA Art Show is proud to support the American Heart Association's Life Is Why campaign.



Guided by the leadership of Voyagis, the 2024 LA Art Show features an international lineup of exhibiting galleries and museums from countries including the Philippines, Italy, Israel, Peru and South Korea. Last year, the event drew more than 60,000 visitors. Opening Night Premiere Party ticket holders will be given a special VIP preview of the LA Art Show's 2024 expansive cultural programming, with over 100 galleries, museums and nonprofits exhibiting. In addition to fine art, the evening will also feature entertainment and delectable food and beverages from top LA restaurants.

About the LA Art Show

The LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States, providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. The show attracts an elite roster of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, highly regarded curators, architects, design professionals, along with discerning collectors. This innovative, exceptional cultural environment attracts executives and board members of Southern California businesses, state, county, and municipal government representatives, as well as leaders of the region's cultural institutions. Attendees are trendsetters, influencers and alpha consumers, who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives-art, design, food, technology and travel being specific passion points. For more information, please visit

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart , Facebook , X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

