R.J. Walker & Co. Shortlisted For Two With Intelligence Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Walker & Co. , a boutique communications firm that specializes in public relations and content marketing for small and medium-sized businesses, has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards heading into 2024. For the Private Asset Management (PAM) awards, the firm is a finalist in the "Best Business Consulting Firm For Family Offices" category, and for the Fund Intelligence Operations Awards, in the "Best Communications and PR Firm" category. Both awards are offered by With Intelligence.

The Fund Operations and Services awards celebrate the top-performing service providers of the previous year, especially those who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development, and strong and sustainable business growth. Now in the 20th year, the PAM awards honor the top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants, and other key service providers operating within the private wealth sector. The judging process draws from an independent panel of industry experts who base their decisions on a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators.

"We are driven toward achieving meaningful results for our clients, and we do so in a way that best aligns with their sales objectives and the investment they are making in a strategic communications program," noted Ryan Walker, founder of R.J. Walker & Co. "The organic growth we achieved over the past few years has been phenomenal and is a validation for our approach in believing that every company should have the opportunity to tell their story to the world. It's an honor to be recognized by With Intelligence in these nominations and we are optimistic for the year ahead."

Winners for the Fund Operations and Services awards will be unveiled at a black-tie awards ceremony on February 15th in New York, and for the PAM awards, at a gala on February 8th. The full shortlist for the Fund Intelligence awards can be found here , and for the PAM awards, can be found here .

