Nuface® Introduces New Fitness For Your Face® Facial And In-App Treatment To Jumpstart New Year Wellness Goals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Launching with Nationwide Aesthetician + Influencer Treatment Tour

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NuFACE® , global pioneers in clinically-proven, FDA-cleared microcurrent skincare since 2005, announces the launch of their "Fitness For Your Face®" campaign. Featuring the award-winning TRINITY+ Complete Device, the new NuFACE Fitness For Your Face 10/10 Facial Workout on the NuFACE Smart App , available 1/10,

helps clients jumpstart New Year wellness goals.

Inspired by the number 10 which symbolizes new beginnings, manifestation, and infinite possibility, this all-in-one treatment allows clients to unlock their skin's potential in the new year. The best-selling TRINITY+ Complete Device features 1 device, 2 technologies, and 3 attachments to provide endless customizable treatments. The new NuFACE Fitness For Your Face 10/10 Facial Workout combines the power of microcurrent and LED red light therapy to deliver 10 skin-loving benefits, from firming the neck to contouring cheekbones, sculpting skin, and reducing fine lines for instant and long-term results that are a 10 out of 10.

To introduce the new

NuFACE Fitness For Your Face 10/10 Facial Workout , NuFACE will partner with 10 aestheticians in 10 cities to host over 100 influencers and editors on Wednesday, January 10th. The nationwide aesthetician and influencer treatment tour will include Shani Darden in LA, Sofie Pavitt in NYC, Vee Mistry in Toronto, Victoria Roggio in Philadelphia, Shamara Bondaroff in Miami, Tammy Fender Studio in West Palm Beach, Joanna Czech Studio in Dallas, Tara Holmes in Salt Lake City and Koehler Waters Spa in Chicago. NuFACE will also host appointments at NuSPA in San Diego. During these exclusive events, clients will experience the NuFACE Fitness For Your Face 10/10 Facial and receive an expert masterclass on integrating microcurrent, red light, and skincare as part of a holistic mind-body wellness routine.

"We believe that educating clients allows them to make the best decisions for their ultimate skin health. Combining active skincare ingredients with beauty tech will deliver unparalleled, transformative results," says NuFACE Co-Founder & CEO Tera Peterson. "Skincare is your nutrition, and our devices stimulate your muscles. We call it 'Fitness For Your Face', to provide results that are both instant and cumulative."

The 10/10 Facial Workout – an easy-to-follow, 20-minute Fitness for Your Face treatment – will be available in the NuFACE Smart App on 1/10 , along with helpful tools like guided tutorials, Selfie Tracker, and treatment reminders to help clients stay consistent. NuFACE will also host a Fitness For Your Face Challenge across social media to uplift and inspire clients to create sustainable wellness rituals. This 10-day challenge will feature a different NuFACE treatment daily, exclusive discounts with likeminded partners and engaging content encouraging clients to follow along at home.



For more information, visit NuFACE on social @mynuface, download the NuFACE Smart App, or visit NuFACE .

PR Contacts:

Melissa

Sgaglione – Seganti, AVP Content & Communications

[email protected]

Cindy Pino, Marketing Manager, PR

[email protected]

SOURCE NuFACE