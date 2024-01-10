STACK Infrastructure Adds 72MW Northern Virginia Data Center Campus In Loudoun County

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STACK prioritizes local community and economic success with new development in Leesburg, VA

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced a new 72MW Leesburg campus in Loudoun County, the world's largest data center market. This addition solidifies STACK's leadership position in the region, bringing its Northern Virginia portfolio to a total of 1.2GW built or under development capacity across Loudoun and Prince William Counties. With an exceptional team adept at delivering AI-Ready capacity and cutting-edge cooling solutions, this latest development further positions STACK to support the next evolution of rack densities in the world's premier data center market.



“STACK Infrastructure's investment in Leesburg marks an exciting chapter in our mission to promote a thriving local economy,” said Kristen C. Umstattd, Supervisor - Leesburg District.“Data centers in Loudoun County drive tax revenue, and STACK's investment will support our ability to continue investing in important community services. STACK is an excellent community partner, and I am excited for their decision to locate here.”

Guided by a conscientious site selection process that prioritizes the success of surrounding areas, STACK has built a legacy of responsible development. Since its inception, STACK has strived to be an active community participant, implementing ethical business practices, and looks forward to engaging in charitable efforts to enhance public welfare in the region. STACK consistently delivers immense scale to the world's foremost technology providers through developments that ensure balanced and sustainable growth for both communities and clients.

“This latest announcement epitomizes STACK's dedication to responsibly delivering scale,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas.“At STACK, we're committed to delivering technological innovation while positively impacting the surrounding community to foster growth and cultivate a more economically rewarding future.”

Situated on 32 acres in Leesburg, the campus features a 48MW building set to deliver 2Q 2025, and a 24MW building to follow soon after, all served by committed power from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC). The site includes AI-Ready capabilities built upon STACK's proven, customizable design with diverse cooling solutions for high-density workloads.

This latest development strengthens STACK's ability to cater to top technology firms in Northern Virginia and globally. Featuring an expansive portfolio of 2.5+GW built or under development, along with an additional 4.0+GW of planned and potential development across major data center markets worldwide, STACK solidifies its position as a leading private data center developer on a global scale. Notable recent expansions include:



A planned five-building data center campus offering 250MW of scale in Central Phoenix with a dedicated on-site substation.

A 48MW Santa Clara data center , featuring immediately available shell space powered by an onsite substation with rare contracted capacity.

A 56MW Toronto campus , spanning 19 acres, includes an existing 8MW data center and 48MW expansion capacity, all supported by committed power.

A 48MW build-to-suit opportunity in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area, boasting abundant power and connectivity options.

A 200MW campus in Portland spanning 55 acres with 96MW currently available for leasing.

A New Albany, Ohio 58MW data center campus with immediately available capacity and build-to-suit expansion opportunities.

A strategically located data center campus in Osaka, Japan with 72MW of capacity across three planned buildings.

A 36MW facility delivered in Australia, launching a 72MW campus in Melbourne , one of the fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific. A 30MW data center campus in Stockholm with 18MW under development.



