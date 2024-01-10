Cinchy Names Paul Patterson New CEO As Co-Founder Dan Demers Shifts To Key Market-Building Role

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership Transition Reinforces Fast-Growing Enterprise Data Collaboration Pioneer's Effort to Build an Innovative Data Products Marketplace That Simplifies Enterprises

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinchy , the enterprise simplification company that pioneered enterprise data collaboration, announced that longtime tech executive Paul Patterson is joining as its new CEO, with Co-Founder and former CEO Dan DeMers shifting to the role of Chief Simplification Officer to develop a first-of-its-kind data product marketplace.



The strategic changes reinforce Cinchy's mission to eliminate data silos and costly integrations and foster collaboration across teams, AI, SaaS applications, spreadsheets, and legacy systems.

Patterson has a proven track record leading fast-growing businesses through major growth phases, such as Branch Metrics, Next47, and NetApp. His expertise spans strategic planning, operational efficiency, and market expansion, making him the ideal leader to steer Cinchy through its next chapter of innovation and growth.

“The feverish pace of application development and difficulties with data management create costly integration cycles that are unsustainable,” Patterson said.“Cinchy unshackles enterprise organizations from data silos and complexity, enabling teams and systems to collaborate in ways they never could before. The upside is vast.”

"My commitment to product innovation has never been stronger,” DeMers said.“In a world rapidly integrating cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, data mesh, and data fabric, the need for simplified data management is more critical than ever. This leadership shift is a long-planned move to enable greater enterprise agility and revolutionize how organizations manage their data. Complexity kills agility, and we have the cure. Simply put, we are the enterprise simplification company.”

Leo Casusol, a prominent investor from Forgepoint Capital with extensive insight into the data management landscape, believes today's announcement reinforces Cinchy's unique market opportunity and customer value proposition. He applauded Patterson's CEO appointment and DeMers' new focus.

“Cinchy's visionary approach is unique and essential for data-driven enterprises,” Casusol said.“It stands out as the one company truly capable of enabling data collaboration across teams, AI, SaaS applications, spreadsheets, and legacy systems. As both an investor and a customer, I am excited by what lies ahead for the company. The market needs Cinchy.”



About Cinchy

Co-founded by Dan DeMers and Karanjot Jaswal, Cinchy is at the forefront of tackling data complexity and pioneering the data simplification revolution. Its powerful platform addresses the pervasive challenges of data complexity, offering an innovative solution that liberates organizations from legacy data silos and outdated integration methods. Cinchy enables enterprises to combat data complexity, fostering real-time collaboration and maximizing the value of data assets.

