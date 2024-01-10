Pyte Introduces Marketing Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advertising and marketing industry leaders will guide Pyte in developing and implementing solutions for secure and compliant customer data collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyte , a data collaboration solutions provider, today introduced the Pyte Marketing Advisory Board. Composed of marketing and advertising leaders who have held leadership roles at Google, Facebook/Meta, and Nielsen, the Pyte Marketing Advisory Board will oversee the development and implementation of Pyte's customer data collaboration solutions.



“Today's marketers face a variety of challenges in gathering the customer data needed to run effective campaigns, with the phasing out of third-party cookies, technology platforms limiting user tracking, and increased privacy regulations around obtaining and storing customer data,” said Sadegh Riazi, founder and CEO of Pyte.“Pyte is focused on helping marketers overcome these challenges, providing them with a secure and compliant solution to enrich customer data through collaborations with external data partners. The Pyte Marketing Advisory Board will play an essential role in informing Pyte's product development, as well as providing guidance to marketers across industries on how they can more effectively leverage data from external partners in their campaigns.”

Members of the Pyte Marketing Advisory Board include:



John Burbank , former president of corporate development and strategy at Nielsen, and former vice president of marketing at Cingular Wireless. Burbank currently holds board of director roles at VIZIO, Entergy, and the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network.

Dennis Buchheim , formerly vice president of science and ecosystem at Facebook/Meta, CEO of IAB Tech Lab, and advertising product leader at Yahoo! and Microsoft. Buchheim is currently founder and president of ThinkMedium, an advisory services firm that specializes in privacy and data, brand and industry safety, and business and ecological efficiency for the ads and media ecosystem.

Scott Spencer , former VP of product management at DoubleClick, which was acquired by Google for $3.1 billion. At Google, Spencer served as the VP of product management for the company's privacy and user trust team. Adam Towvim , former head of BD & Marketing at Jumptap (acquired by Millennial Media for $225 million); former CEO of TrustLayers, a company focused on bringing a new level of privacy accountability to the users of personal information in big data systems; and co-founder of Nth Party (acquired by Magnite). Currently, Towvim is a partner at Chameleon Collective, offering business transformation services for branding, marketing, customer experience, and sales. Towvim is also an advisor for the Future of Privacy Forum.

Pyte is announcing its Marketing Advisory Board during a time of significant growth for the company. In the last year, the company announced that it raised $6.7 million from Innovation Endeavors, Pillar VC, and the National Science Foundation. Pyte also launched SecureMatch, the only customer data collaboration solution that allows full computation on encrypted customer data without the need for decryption at any point in the data lifecycle. SecureMatch is currently being used by Fortune 100 companies.

About Pyte

Pyte is a secure data collaboration solutions provider. The company's cutting-edge technology allows for computation on encrypted data without decryption at any point in the data lifecycle, enabling enterprises to seamlessly leverage their data across cloud environments, partners, and jurisdictions while remaining privacy compliant and protecting against data breaches. Pyte's proprietary SMPC cryptographic technology is based on a decade of academic research by Pyte's co-founders Sadegh Riazi and Ilya Razenshteyn. The team consists of six PhDs, three of which are world-leading experts in secure computation, and three ICPC Gold Medalists. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pyte has offices across North America and Europe. Visit us at .

