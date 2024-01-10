Global Advanced IC Substrate Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 14.2 Billion In 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.98%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Due to the rise in demand for 5G capable smartphones and smart wearables globally over the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the need for sophisticated IC substrates will rise even higher. Both the consumer and industrial sectors drive global IoT demand since both are seeing an increase in demand due to the technology's expanding application.

New York, United States, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the proliferation of new IC types such as BGA (ball grid array) and CSP (chip scale package), which require different package carriers, IC substrate has significantly changed. A network of conductive traces and holes connects the IC chip(s) and the PCB via IC substrates. Integrated circuit substrates perform essential functions, including circuit support and protection, heat dissipation, and signal and power distribution. Packaging is a crucial aspect of contemporary ICs.

Similar to the circuit boards they attach to, they require a specific substrate. In addition to protecting the exposed IC, the substrate enables connections between the IC and the PCB's network of traces. Consequently, the substrate has a significant impact on circuit performance. It is composed of several layers and a central support core. A network of conductor pads and drill holes are also present on the IC substrate. Their density frequently exceeds that of typical PCBs. Consequently, their fabrication can be somewhat challenging.

Increasing Usage in Manufacturing IoT Equipment Spurs the Demand for Advanced IC Substrate

According to Straits Research, "The global advanced IC substrate market size was valued at USD 8.26 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period (2022–2030)." The global demand for IoT is supported by both the consumer and industrial sectors, as the rising technology adoption drives the market. Vendors are producing IoT-specific chipsets due to the increase in demand. Altair, Huawei, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sierra are only a few prominent IoT chipset manufacturers on the market. As IoT devices become more prevalent, the demand for chips used in IoT device development is expected to increase over the forecast period. The innovation of reducing energy consumption will also be a top priority for manufacturers, alongside the reduction of chip size.

The IoT enhancements are advantageous for IC substrate manufacturers. Apple intended to use TSMC's antenna in package technology and ASE's FC AiP process to package the mmWave antenna for its 5G iPhones and 5G iPads, which were released in 2020. Increased adoption of the newest semiconductor packages has resulted from expanding the Internet of Things. These packages can improve IC performance and reduce costs in various situations.

Trend for Miniaturization in Semiconductor Devices Creates Prospects for Advanced IC Substrate Market

Rapid technological advancements have enabled the sale of multifunctional products on a single platform. Due to advances in industries such as computing, networking and telecommunications, and consumer electronics, the demand for compact and dependable semiconductor devices has increased. This has driven the need for the materials required to produce high-performance semiconductor components. For space and size savings, portable electronic equipment also requires packaging techniques that are smaller and thinner. Due to highly integrated, high-speed applications like aerospace and some consumer devices, the need for increased electrical performance to reduce noise impacts is also apparent.

As a result of these factors for the development of final products, the role of IC packaging in developing electronic systems is growing in importance. The demand for small electronic devices is increasing in every industry, including communications, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and medical equipment. Micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and 3D chip packaging have emerged due to this trend's pressure on semiconductor IC manufacturers to invest more in research & development to make ICs smaller and more efficient, resulting in the creation of potential opportunities for the industry of advanced IC substrates.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific will command the market during the forecast period, with Taiwan as its leading country, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%. Taiwan holds a significant market share for advanced IC substrates due to the sheer number of manufacturers and rising investments in the semiconductor industry. Taiwan is home to several key producers, such as ASE Group, Unimicron, and Kinsus, whose rapidly growing production rates. Taiwan's IC industry possesses a complete supply chain, from upstream IC design to downstream IDM and IC packaging and testing, as well as a skilled labor division.

North America will make significant progress throughout the forecast. The sheer number of companies operating in the United States, such as Apple Inc., Dell Technologies, Intel, and others give the country a substantial share of the market for advanced IC substrates. As a result, the nation controls a significant portion of the global electronic industry. The region's electronics industry is expanding steadily and has a substantial presence in several designs and fabless manufacturing companies. The US Census Bureau forecasts that the semiconductor and other electronic component industries will generate 105.16 billion USD in revenue by 2023. Along with the semiconductor industry's growth, the demand for complex IC substrates also increases.

Key Highlights



By type, the global advanced IC substrate market is segmented into FC BGA and FC CSP. The FC BGA section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.37% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By application, the global advanced IC substrate market is segmented into Mobile & Consumer, Automotive & Transportation, IT & Telecom, and Others. The Mobile & Consumer section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.8% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period. By region, the global advanced IC substrate market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. APAC dominates the other regions.

Competitive Players in the Market



ASE Group

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd

TTM Technologies Inc.

IBIDEN Co. Ltd

KYOCERA Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd

Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. Unimicron Corporation

Market News

In 2022, ASE Group launched VIPackä, an innovative packaging platform that enables vertically integrated package solutions. The VIPackäis the next version of ASE's 3D heterogeneous integration architecture, which expands design principles and attains ultra-high density and performance.

Global Advanced IC Substrate Market: Segmentation

By Type



FC BGA FC CSP

By Application



Mobile & Consumer

Automotive & Transportation

IT & Telecom Others

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

