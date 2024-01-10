SEALSQ Launches A Revolutionary “On-Package” Semiconductor Provisioning Service Shortening Lead Time To 4 Weeks

Through this new service, SEALSQ is now able to offer its clients the option to personalize off-the-shelf secure elements from its VaultICTM range with certificates and keys and deliver the pre-loaded chips in less than 4 weeks packed in reels from 1,000 to 20,000 units.

SEALSQ's ability to quickly adapt it offerings by launching new products with fast time-to-market lead time, aims to address IoT device maker's demands who are looking to run small-batch manufacturing before scaling up production.

The core of SEALSQ's value proposition is to be a vertically integrated security offering. It means in practice that its secure element range can be pre-provisioned with private keys and certificates compliant with protocols such as MATTER, Wi-SUN or OPC for seamless authentication as well as commissioning with Microsoft AZURE or AWS Clouds.

Chip Personalization is traditionally performed in the semiconductor industry at an early stage of the production process, requiring large order volumes and several months lead-time before delivery.

This last-minute personalization service is provided through SEALSQ's personalization platform (VaultITrustTM) while the Certificate issuance and management can be performed using SEALSQ Managed PKI-as-a-Service platform (INeSTM) that allows any device maker to generate and manage these compliant certificates throughout the device's lifecycle using a convenient and powerful interface.

A growing number of IoT industry standards like Matter, national cybersecurity labels like the US Cyber Trust Mark, and EU regulations like the Cyber Resilience Act are shaping the IoT security landscape. They all require that IoT devices securely embed a unique trusted identity in the shape of certificates and private keys, as a cornerstone to the IoT security framework.

“The Provisioning-on-Package service innovation from SEALSQ comes a year following the release of the Matter specification and is an excellent example of how use of the standard has evolved quickly, adding advanced secure element support with enhanced speed-to-market, while potentially lowering costs for Smart Home device manufacturers,” said Chris LaPre, Head of Technology, Connectivity Standards Alliance.

“The unique combination of SEALSQ's PKI services, and our on-chip or cloud-based provisioning services together with the Matter Root-of-Trust PAA will help our customers save time and money in achieving Matter security compliance,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO and founder of SEALSQ and the WISeKey Group.

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

