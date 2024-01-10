(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Closing expected around January 31, 2024

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN) (“Akerna”) announced that its special meeting of stockholders will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., Mountain Time for consideration and voting on the proposed merger (the“Transaction”) between Akerna and Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (“Gryphon”), as well as certain other matters relating thereto ("Akerna Special Meeting"). The record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Akerna Special Meeting is the close of business on December 21, 2023.



Akerna's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-271857, the“Form S-4”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) by Akerna was declared effective by the SEC on January 9, 2024. The Form S-4 was filed in connection with the previously announced Transaction. The Form S-4 serves as both a proxy statement of Akerna (to solicit proxies for the Akerna Special Meeting) and as a prospectus (relating to the Akerna shares to be issued to Gryphon stockholders under the Transaction). Stockholders of both Akerna and Gryphon are encouraged to read the proxy statement/prospectus which contains important information regarding the Transaction. A copy of the Form S-4 is accessible on the SEC's website at .

“The declaration of effectiveness by the SEC represents a significant step forward towards the closing of our merger with Akerna,” said Rob Chang, Gryphon's CEO.“With approximately 41% of outstanding Akerna shareholders and about 72% of Gryphon stockholders subject to merger support agreements, we look forward to completing final approvals towards creating an ESG-committed, carbon-neutral bitcoin miner that already has an over two-year track record of top-tier bitcoin efficiency.”

Upon the closing of the Transaction, the common stock of the new“Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc.” is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the proposed ticker symbol“GRYP.”

Akerna stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials or have questions regarding the upcoming special meeting may contact Akerna's proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc. by calling toll-free at (877) 870-8565 or by email at ....

The closing of the Transaction remains subject to approval by both Akerna and Gryphon stockholders, final approval by the Nasdaq and customary closing conditions. Akerna and Gryphon are targeting to close the Transaction on January 31, 2024

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative strategy.

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an emerging technology firm focused on innovative technology.

