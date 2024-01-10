Flexible Paper Packaging Market Size Worth USD 99.14 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible paper packaging market size reached USD 66.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumption of frozen food items, growing adoption of lightweight paper packaging, rapidly inclining number of technological innovations in flexible paper packaging, and rising demand for sustainable recyclable food product packaging are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Flexible packaging includes roll stock, bags, pouches, liners, wraps, and other flexible items as products for packaging and are useful in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care which is driving market revenue growth. The major benefits of flexible paper packaging are its flexibility in packaging products of different shapes and sizes including irregular shaped products and consumption of less space than conventional and rigid packaging. It requires less storage space and facilitates easy transportation. In addition, it utilizes less energy and labor in the packaging of the products hence boosting market revenue growth.

The recent advancement of digital printing is significantly boosting market revenue growth owing to increased speed in delivery of end products compared to the conventional intaglio printing. This also reduces the production and transportation time and helps in production of packages for new inventories. Also, digital printing allows faster modification in the digital printing pattern without added costs and high-cost settings. It also allows different packaging of the product, offering discounts and reductions in the prices of the products.

Major companies are developing digital printing solutions for flexible paper packaging which is increasing adoption of the product thus driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 28 August 2023, Sappi and Xeikon, designing, developing, and supplying web-fed digital color presses for label and packaging applications announced their partnership towards developing direct printing on paper-based materials with increasing the flexible packaging's capacity for recycling. XEIKON entered into the paper-based flexible packaging industry with the Xeikon TX500 and dry toner solution, TITON. This resulted in high number of launches of such recyclable flexible packaging products composed using paper by leading market companies.

Inadequate availability of raw materials for production of flexible paper to be used in packaging industry is the key factor hampering market revenue growth. In addition, shortage of workforce in this industry is also limiting market revenue growth.

Scope of Research