Airsoft Guns Market Size Worth USD 4.21 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airsoft guns market size was USD 2.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing technological advancements in airsoft gun is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. The advent of gas-powered guns gave gamers a more realistic shooting experience, replete with blowback mechanisms that emulated genuine firearm recoil. Airsoft gun performance has been improved by innovations such as programmable electronic triggers, Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), and high-torque motors which as a result is driving market revenue growth. In addition, use of smart technology, such as sensors that provide real-time feedback on shooting accuracy and gun health, improve user experience hence contributing to market revenue growth.

Rising demand for airsoft guns as it is use for military and law enforcement training purposes owing to their non-lethal nature is another factor driving market revenue growth. These games allow players to engage in dramatic combat, simulate military or law enforcement events, and put their talents to the test in a safe and controlled setting hence driving market revenue growth. Airsoft guns are used instead of real guns during police and military training because these are safer and pose less risk to trainees' safety which allows trainees to take as many shots as they need while reducing the risk of major harm. Individuals undergoing police training might gain confidence and proficiency by practicing with airsoft firearms hence boosting market revenue growth.

However, The Violent Crime Reduction Act of 2006 (VCRA) distinguishes airsoft weapons as Realistic Imitation Firearms (RIFs) from other imitation firearms. The VCRA allows the purchase of RIFs only if the buyer can establish a legitimate defense. The goal is to ensure that the customer is an active airsoft player who will use the gun for airsoft games which is a key factor hindering market revenue growth.

Scope of Research