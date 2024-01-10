Staffing 360 Solutions Reports Third Quarter And Nine-Month 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Overview



Revenue declined by 4.0% (a decline of 5.5% in constant currency) to $63.5 million, compared with $66.1 million for the prior year period, resulting primarily from market softening in the current economic environment.

Gross profit was $9.4 million, compared with $12.3 million for the prior-year period.

Operating loss was $2.3 million, compared with an operating profit of $496,000 for the prior-year period.

Net loss totaled $4.3 million, compared with a net profit of $1.0 million for the prior-year period.

Diluted loss per share loss was $0.98, compared with a diluted profit per share of $0.43 in the prior-year period.

EBITDA loss was $1.7 million, compared with an EBITDA profit of $3.0 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $190,000, compared with $4.9 million in the prior-year period.



Nine-Month 2023 Overview



Revenue increased by 7.8% (an increase of 8.0% in constant currency) to $188.7 million, compared with $175.1 million for the prior-year period, resulting primarily from the Company's acquisition of Headway Workforce Solutions in 2022.

Gross profit was $27.7 million, compared with $31.4 million for the prior-year period.

Operating loss was $5.3 million, compared with an operating loss of $1.2 million for the prior-year period.

Net loss totaled $10.0 million, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million for the prior-year period.

Diluted loss per share loss was $2.63, compared with a diluted loss per share loss of $1.80 in the prior-year period.

EBITDA loss was $3.1 million, compared with an EBITDA profit of $1.7 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.1 million, compared with $5.3 million in the prior-year period.



Non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures are included in the tables below.

“Our third quarter results reflect the continued uncertainty that has been characteristic of the employment sector, with clients remaining cautious about their hiring needs and the economy,” said Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President.“As a result, we are facing many of the same challenges as other staffing firms, especially in the area of light industrial. At the same time, workers compensation costs and a weaker permanent placement/direct hire market have contributed to softer margins.”

Outlook

Although industry conditions remain uncertain and are subject to change, the Company currently estimates revenues in excess of $250 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as“expect,”“look forward to,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“project,” or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to retain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and to regain and maintain compliance with the rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market; market and other conditions; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 endemic and its ongoing effects on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; weakness in general economic conditions and levels of capital spending by customers in the industries the Company serves; weakness or volatility in the financial and capital markets, which may result in the postponement or cancellation of customer capital projects or the inability of the Company's customers to pay the Company's fees; the termination of a major customer contract or project; delays or reductions in U.S. government spending; credit risks associated with the Company's customers; competitive market pressures; the availability and cost of qualified labor; the Company's level of success in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; changes in tax laws and other government regulations, including the impact of health care reform laws and regulations; the possibility of incurring liability for the Company's business activities, including, but not limited to, the activities of the Company's temporary employees; the Company's performance on customer contracts; negative outcome of pending and future claims and litigation; government policies, legislation or judicial decisions adverse to the Company's businesses; the Company's ability to access the capital markets by pursuing additional debt and equity financing to fund its business plan and expenses on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; and the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt agreements, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

