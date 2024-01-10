NFT Gaming Company Announces Name Change And Ticker Change To Gaxos.AI (GXAI) To Focus On Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), today announced that it has changed its name from NFT Gaming Company to Gaxos and its ticker symbol from“NFTG” to“GXAI”. The Company expects that its shares of common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the new name and new stock ticker symbol“GXAI” in January 2024.

The name change was approved at a meeting of the board of directors held on January 05, 2024.

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or“NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

