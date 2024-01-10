Navigating Cancer Achieves Record Success In 2023 With Milestones In Innovation, Research, And Financial Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Navigating Cancer's new mobile first patient portal and Health Tracker products drive increased patient engagement.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navigating Cancer experienced a record year in 2023, with the launch of its new mobile-first patient portal, published research, partnership with national health payer, and highest-ever revenues.

Over 850,000 patients and caregivers accessed the Navigating Care® software to view their latest health information, exchange messages with their care team, submit ePRO data, access timely and specific education materials, receive homecare instructions, and learn more about their diagnosis, treatments, and medications. The company reported a surge in mobile usage of its patient portal, with mobile usage jumping from 45% to almost 70% of user sessions, thanks to a revamped design and interface tailored for seamless navigation on mobile devices. In addition, Navigating Cancer reached over 125,000 patients with timely diagnosis or medication specific patient education.

As part of its mission to reduce the burden of cancer for patients, Navigating Cancer also delivered features to better assess patient needs and enable prompt communications between the patient and their care team. Navigating Cancer continued to enhance Health Tracker, the most broadly deployed electronic Patient Reported Outcome (ePRO) platform in oncology. In November, the ASCO Quality conference recognized the company's Health Tracker solution, highlighting research jointly authored with Navigating Cancer by Dr. Debra Patt from Texas Oncology and Dr. Ethan Basch from the University of North Carolina. Published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology , this research demonstrates a 39% reduction in hospitalizations, 9% fewer emergency room visits and a 40% decrease in hospital length of stay. The study revealed that usage of Health Tracker led to a decrease in the monthly costs of care of over $1,100 per metastatic cancer patient. Clinics of all sizes can utilize ePROs to effectively and efficiently monitor patient feedback to improve quality of care and avoid the usage of costly hospital-based services.

With ePRO adoption increasing and the upcoming requirement to collect ePROs in 2025 for practices participating in the CMS Enhancing Oncology Model, Navigating Cancer will continue to upgrade the capabilities of Health Tracker and support practices as they implement these tools for patients. In 2023, Navigating Cancer improved its Health Tracker design to align with the new patient portal and incorporated the NCCN Distress Assessment into the Health Tracker platform. This advancement was funded in part through a grant from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative which enabled expanded capabilities to assess patient Health Related Social Needs. ePROs are available immediately on the Navigating Cancer Care Management dashboard and stratified by level of urgency, enabling nurses to provide immediate care to at-risk patients.

2023 also marked Navigating Cancer's first foray into working with payers to enhance patient navigation services. In June, Navigating Cancer entered into an agreement to provide the digital front door solution for a health payer's cancer navigation services. Eligible members will have access to secure, 2-way messaging for seamless connectivity to their dedicated oncology nurse, remote patient monitoring to reduce unnecessary and costly complications, and an intelligent digital resource library personalized for each member to improve health literacy.

Looking forward into 2024, Navigating Cancer sees significant growth in support of patients, clinics and payers. Navigating Cancer is proud to work with over 40% of EOM participating locations and is partnering with these clinics to enhance its EOM and care management software offerings. Health Tracker updates in the coming year will include providing clinics with the functionality to seek Medicare reimbursement using Health Tracker for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and SDOH Assessments. Financially, Navigating Cancer expects to see significant revenue increases as it broadens its relationships with payers, clinics, life science companies, and other healthcare service organizations, enabling it to serve more patients in their journey with cancer.

