Gerrick Wilkins Will Participate In Forum Hosted By Mid-Alabama Republican Club With Gary Palmer And Ken Mcfeeters

- Gerrick WilkinsBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, U.S.A, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting development for the political landscape of Alabama's 6th Congressional District, the Mid-Alabama Republican Club has announced a candidate forum featuring Congressman Gary Palmer, Gerrick Wilkins, and Ken McFeeters. This significant event is scheduled for January 13th at 9:00 AM at the Vestavia Hills Library.While this forum does not constitute the full-fledged debate that Mr. Wilkins has been advocating for, it represents a positive step toward open political discourse. The Wilkins campaign continues to urge Congressman Palmer to agree to at least one comprehensive debate in a new area of the district, such as Wetumpka or Prattville. Acceptance of this challenge would see the forum acknowledged as a partial fulfillment of the debate and donation challenge issued earlier.Recap of the Original ChallengePreviously, Gerrick Wilkins had challenged Congressman Palmer to engage in two debates with a commitment to donate $10,000 to an Alabama veterans' charity of Congressman Palmer's choosing upon his agreement. This challenge aimed to promote robust political discussion while supporting a vital community cause.Current Status and Forward MomentumWhile Congressman Palmer has not directly responded to the debate and donation challenge, his participation in the upcoming forum is a promising development. The Wilkins campaign remains hopeful that a full debate in the southern part of the district will materialize. If such a debate is agreed upon, the campaign will consider the forum as partial fulfillment of the original challenge and will proceed with the charitable donation, emphasizing their commitment to supporting veterans.Gerrick Wilkins states,“This forum is a step in the right direction for political engagement in our district. We still hold out hope for a more extensive debate in the new part of our district. Our veterans deserve this support, and our community deserves this discourse.”Continued Commitment to Veterans and Political DiscourseThe Wilkins campaign remains dedicated to fostering open political dialogue and supporting those who have served our nation. This forum, and the potential for future debates, underscores a commitment to these core values.For additional information about the candidate forum, Gerrick Wilkins's campaign, and the ongoing debate and donation challenge, please visit .

