Horse Returns To Competition After Treatment With Vetstem Cell Therapy

Spooks Lil Gun Run AKA Bunny

Spooks Lil Gun Run, a Quarter Horse, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for laminitis by Dr. Dylan Costello of Western Performance Equine.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spooks Lil Gun Run AKA Bunny, is a Quarter Horse who suffered from laminitis with severe rotation of both coffin bones in her front feet. She was grade 4/5 lame at the walk and critically uncomfortable due to extreme pain. Laminitis is inflammation of the laminar tissue connection between the hoof and the underlying coffin bone. In severe cases, such as Bunny's, the inflammation can cause damage to the lamina and result in the hoof wall and coffin bone separating and the coffin bone rotating. This rotation causes severe pain and in some cases is fatal. Damage to the lamina is irreversible, and treatment is aimed at stabilizing the lamina, which can minimize further damage and help reduce pain.

Fortunately for Bunny, her veterinarian, Dr. Dylan Costello of Western Performance Equine, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy . Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types. They have been shown to reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues.

To begin the process, Dr. Costello collected a sample of Bunny's fat tissue from her tailhead during a minimally invasive procedure. Her fat was aseptically packaged and shipped overnight to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Once received, lab technicians processed the fat to isolate and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Two injectable doses of Bunny's own stem cells were shipped to Dr. Costello for treatment. Bunny received one dose via regional perfusion into each of her injured front legs. Due to the severity of her case, she received a second identical treatment one month after the first.

According to Bunny's owner, she saw significant improvement within the first month post treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Her owner stated,“Amazing results! This mare was unusable and extremely painful. She has made a 100% recovery and is back in the reining and ranch riding show pen! The photo of her is at the last show placing the highest we have ever placed at an NRHA show! I have a new appreciation for stem cells and its effects and recommend it to anyone with a horse struggling with Laminitis.”

VetStem Cell Therapy utilizes the patient's natural healing cells to treat an array of orthopedic conditions. The first patient to receive VetStem Cell Therapy was a horse in 2004 that was treated for a tendon injury that would have normally been career-ending. By 2007, 2,000 horses had received VetStem Cell Therapy with a high return to performance rate. Based on survey results from horse owners , 76% of horses returned to full work at their prior level after treatment for suspensory ligament injuries, 77% returned to full work after treatment for tendon injuries, and 57% returned to full work after treatment for joint disease.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients' own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



