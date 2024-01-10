Displayride Collaborates With T-Mobile For Reliable, High Bandwidth Connectivity Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile WholesaleMILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DisplayRide Inc., an innovator of safety solutions for the Gig economy, announced that it has teamed up with T-Mobile for all its bandwidth requirements.DisplayRide provides a wide range of safety solutions for rideshare and gig delivery as well as for vehicle repossession and consumer segments. Its safety portfolio uses a significant amount of wireless bandwidth to enable rapid uploads of multimedia content to secure cloud locations. Solutions like the Rideshare Monitoring Platform, the Delivery Monitoring Platform , the SafetyCam , and the GuardianCarCam are expressly designed to deter, document, and de-escalate safety issues, all while operating continuously in an online mode."T-Mobile is pleased to team up with DisplayRide to help make rideshare, delivery, and mobility safer," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale, and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "We look forward to a long and productive relationship.""The effectiveness of our market-leading safety portfolio requires the ability to continually upload bandwidth-intensive content. We believe that T-Mobile is an ideal collaborator to provide this reliable, consistent, and economical connectivity while also enabling us to scale seamlessly," said Abdul Kasim, CEO of DisplayRide Inc.All DisplayRide product offerings in the United States use T-Mobile wireless SIMs. For more information on DisplayRide and its portfolio, please contact: ...About DisplayRide Inc.DisplayRide Inc. is an innovator of safety solutions for the Gig economy, leveraging the power of AI, IoT and 5G technologies. It's flagship solution – the Rideshare Monitoring Platform, was adjudged the #1 dashcam based solution for Rideshare drivers in 2023. For more information, please contact: ... or 408.290.1936

