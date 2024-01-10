Media Contour Recognized As A Clutch Global Leader For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Clutch Global Award Winner: Showcasing the very best in e-commerce conversion optimization (CRO) services worldwide

Media Contour | The Conversion Leaders

Matt Dandurand, CEO/Founder of Media Contour

December 2023 - Clutch has named Media Contour a top B2B company for Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) services.

- Matt Dandurand, CEOFRISCO, TEXAS, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Media Contour, a leading e-commerce conversion optimization agency , today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for e-commerce conversion optimization CRO services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. Clutch has honored its top B2B companies for the sixth consecutive year with the Global Award designation.Media Contour is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner as a conversion optimization agency on a global scale. This award is a testament to the excellent client work Media Contour consistently delivers, as recognized through the voice of their customers' reviews. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.“We love hearing our clients' appreciation for our new agency model. We take great pride in our ability to integrate seamlessly with our client's teams and give them back the extra bandwidth they need to make their business operate successfully. I'm extremely honored and proud of our team and this recognition of their hard work.”-Matt Dandurand, CEO“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."It's truly an honor to be recognized as a 2023 Clutch Global Leader, an award that resonates deeply with our passion for conversion rate optimization CRO. This achievement is more than just an award; it's a testament to the dedication they pour into every project. Their commitment to driving impactful results has been phenomenally successful, with clients experiencing returns on investment as high as 20 times their initial investment. Their work delivers rapid growth and increases their appeal to potential buyers and investors. This prestigious accolade validates their position as a trusted and experienced leader in the CRO space. They are celebrated for converting data into decisive success and transforming websites into dynamic profit centers, all thanks to their pioneering strategies and unwavering dedication to the client's journey toward remarkable and repeatable growth.About Media ContourMedia Contour was established in 2005 and has grown from a small agency to a global leader in e-commerce conversion optimization agency. We specialize in helping eCommerce companies increase their Revenue, ROAS, and profit margins by converting more visitors from their paid and organic channels. We take on all the risk for our services by guaranteeing up to a 5X return on your investment with us, or you don't pay. Our past results include annualized Revenue increases of $1, Add-to-cart rate increases of up to 50%, and Conversion Rate increases of up to 20%. We are extremely passionate about providing a service that actually allows companies to grow and scale more efficiently by having a direct impact on the bottom line. Our commitment to this mission has been recognized with numerous awards and a growing list of happy clients. Our approach to CRO is innovative by being both holistic and scientific, focusing on strategies like A/B testing, enhanced UX design, deep insights into customer intelligence and experience, and an all-encompassing website optimization that dramatically enhances user experiences and drives revenue growth. A point of pride is our unique pay-for-performance guarantee of up to $1 million in increased annualized revenue, or you don't pay. This bold promise reflects our unwavering confidence in our ability to deliver remarkable returns for clients and the cornerstone of our dedication to client success.Media Contour Contact:Matthew Dandurand+1 323-522-6004...About ClutchClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch monthly to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

