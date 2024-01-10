Instantly.Ai Fuels Prospecting Precision With AI-Powered Search Thanks To Pureinsights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Optimizing search was critical for our platform's success, and Pureinsights exceeded our expectations. Their mastery of MongoDB Atlas Search was key and the results are simply phenomenal.” - Tim Kumar, CTO InstantlyHERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Instantly , the rapidly growing AI-powered email marketing platform, has dramatically boosted its search capabilities with the help of Pureinsights, a leading MongoDB Atlas Search expert. This collaboration unlocks a new level of precision for Instantly users, enabling them to identify and engage with ideal prospects with unparalleled accuracy.



Instantly boasts an impressive arsenal of over 160 million contacts stored in MongoDB Atlas, queried through MongoDB Atlas Search, which enables Instantly to keep the database and search in sync with fully integrated search functionality in a unified API. Users leverage this data in AI-powered workflows to identify their perfect leads, but the vastness of the database and the presence of unstructured data like text occasionally presented challenges in pinpointing specific targets. Recognizing this, Instantly partnered with Pureinsights to unlock all the hidden potential within their data.



Pureinsights' expertise in MongoDB Atlas Search proved instrumental. They extracted valuable keyword information like job roles and company details from online profiles, enriching the contact database with precise metadata. This transformed Instantly's search engine, allowing users to effortlessly find specific segments like "Marketing VPs in the Financial industry" with just a few clicks.



"Optimizing search was critical for our platform's success, and Pureinsights exceeded our expectations," said Tim Kumar, CTO and Co-founder of Instantly. "Their mastery of MongoDB Atlas Search was key to achieving our goals, and the results are simply phenomenal."



"Instantly is a shining example of how MongoDB Atlas empowers applications with next-generation search capabilities," stated Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. "We're thrilled to have played a part in enhancing their platform and empowering their users with a search experience that's nothing short of revolutionary."



About PureinsightsTM



Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. Now we can take you "Beyond Search", using Generative AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard together with Vector Search, Knowledge Graphs, and Natural Language Processing to modernize your organization's search capabilities and deliver the intuitive search experience users want. "Just make it work like Google."



PureinsightsTM and the Pureinsights Discovery PlatformTM are a trademarks of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.



For more information about Pureinsights services and technology visit us at pureinsights

Graham Gillen

Pureinsights Technology Corporation

email us here