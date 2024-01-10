Playing ‘Favorite’ Shivaji In ‘Tanhaji’ Was Dream Come True: Sharad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) As his movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has clocked four years of its release on Wednesday, actor Sharad Kelkar spoke about playing his“favourite” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Ajay Devgn-starrer and called it a“dream come true.”

Sharad told IANS:“Tanhaji will be on if my most favorite memories. Firstly, playing the role of my favorite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and to work with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, it was like a dream come true.”

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' released in 2020 and was directed by Om Raut. The film traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. It also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny.

He added:“I received immense love for the role, even today when people appreciate and recognize me for that part, I feel glad. I feel honored to play this role, and I thank Om Raut for giving me this big opportunity.”

The film is based in the 17th century, it revolves around Tanaji's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

--IANS

dc/dan