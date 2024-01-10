Pineapple Financial Inc. Announces Participation In The Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), operating as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada, will be participating in The Microcap Conference , which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024, at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Shubha Dasgupta, CEO, will be presenting on Wednesday, January 31 from 2:25 – 2:45 PM ET and Thursday, February 1 from 12:05 – 12:25 PM ET. Interested parties can register to attend here .

Members of the Pineapple Financial Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link .

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. Through data-driven systems and cloud-based tools, the company offers mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers. The company also operates the MyPineapple technology platform, which allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Dennis Welsh

Senior Director of Marketing

416-456-2102

...

SOURCE: DealFlow Events