UN Mission To Focus On Helping Ukrainians Living Close To Frontline

In 2024, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will focus on providing assistance to Ukrainians living near the front lines and will involve many other actors, especially colleagues from other UN agencies, to complement these efforts and help people with recovery.

This was stated by the spokesman for OCHA, Saviano Abreu , who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

He said that in 2023, the Office set the goal of supporting 11 million Ukrainians, focusing mainly on the most vulnerable groups and coordinating with the Government of Ukraine.

Therefore, almost 7.9 million people received assistance in the form of medical supplies; approximately the same number received water and hygiene products as part of the UN's humanitarian response.

"Around 5 million people receive our food assistance, mainly in areas close to the front line, where the situation is direst, but also displaced people in other parts of Ukraine, including the West. Additionally, around 4 million people have received cash assistance this year," the spokesman noted.

According to him, in 2023, the humanitarian response of the UN helped 8.5 million Ukrainians with a focus on the most vulnerable segments of the population.

"The number of people we want to reach will be a bit lower than 2023. 8.5 million is our target. That does not mean the needs are decreasing, but it is a different level or severity of needs. Our focus is on the most vulnerable, those people who unless we support them today, their lives will be at risk," he explained.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that the UN mission received $3 billion for humanitarian response in Ukraine in 2023. A similar level of funding is scheduled for 2024.