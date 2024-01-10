British Intel Explains Why Russian Munitions Hit Own Cities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence analysts analyzed cases where Russian missiles hit cities on its own territory and in the occupied areas in Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on X with reference to intelligence data, Ukrinform saw.

Last week, Russia accidentally discharged two aerial munitions on two separate occasions in the past week.

In particular, on January 2, one of the Russian warplanes discharged a munition damaging nine residential buildings in Petropavlovka, Voronezh region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The second incident, on January 8, involved a FAB-250 unguided munition that hit the village of Rubizhne in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, confirmed the pro-Russian head of the“LPR”. Both instances were during Russian combat sorties, the report notes.

Earlier on April 20, 2023, a Russian Su-34 aircraft also had an "abnormal discharge of aviation ammunition" over the Russian city of Belgorod.

"Russia's continued propensity for munitions accidents is likely exacerbated by inadequate training and crew fatigue, leading to poor execution of tactics during missions," experts say.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in its previous review, British intelligence reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved success during strikes on Crimea on January 4.