Parliament Appoints Pishchanska Head Of Accounting Chamber

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Olha Pishchanska as the head of the Accounting Chamber.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrinform reports.

"The Parliament has appointed Olha Pishchanska as the head of the Accounting Chamber. Prior to that, she served as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine," the statement reads.

252 MPs voted for her appointment.

As reported, on December 21, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Pishchanska as the head of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine. At the same time, the Parliament voted to appoint four new members of the Accounting Chamber.

After Valeriy Patskan's dismissal, the financial and budgetary control body did not have an approved head. Andrii Maisner acted as the head of the Accounting Chamber.