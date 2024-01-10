This Year, UN Mission Set To Attract $3B For Humanitarian Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN mission received $3 billion for humanitarian response in Ukraine in 2023 and will apply for the same level of funding in 2024.

This was stated by the spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Saviano Abreu , who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"(The level of aid - ed.) went down in Ukraine, but we cannot say there was not enough support. We required $3.9 billion at the beginning of 2023. We are now at about $3 billion funded, where $2.5 billion was given within the humanitarian appeal we have with the organizations in Ukraine – the UN and NGOs, local organizations, and international organizations.," he said.

Abreu emphasized that the specified amounts are“remarkable”, given the unstable situation across the world, multiple crises and the“unfortunate competition” for funding.

"But still, the support to Ukraine is remarkable. We can say the amount of our funding to support people suffering the horrors of the war still meets our expectations," concluded the spokesperson for the UN OCHA, noting that part of the funds was also intended to support people in areas now occupied by Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing the UN, more than 14.6 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian aid this year, which is 40% of the population.