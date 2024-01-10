ICC starts probe into crimes against journalists in Israel-Gaza war

(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) officially confirmed on Tuesday that it is conducting an investigation into potential crimes against journalists since the commencement of the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.



This inquiry follows a complaint filed by the media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in November, which alleged war crimes related to the deaths of journalists covering the conflict.



“The office of prosecutor Karim Khan has assured the organization that crimes against journalists are included in its investigation into Palestine,” the NGO declared on Monday.



The court affirmed the statement, indicating: “The ICC Office of the Prosecutor’s investigation into the situation in the State of Palestine concerns crimes committed within the Court’s jurisdiction since 13 June 2014.”



Since the onset of the conflict three months ago, at least 79 journalists and media professionals, predominantly Palestinian, have lost their lives, as reported by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.



In a tragic incident on Sunday, two Palestinian journalists working for a UAE-based broadcaster were killed in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli strike on their car.



Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who also served as a video stringer for various news organizations, were victims of what the news agency described as a "targeted killing."



The Israeli army stated that it had struck “a terrorist who operated an aircraft that posed a threat” and was “aware of the reports that during the strike, two other suspects who were in the same vehicle.”

MENAFN10012024000045015839ID1107704241