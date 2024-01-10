Essar Selects Final Technology Partner For Essar Oil Ukâ€Tms Industrial Carbon Capture Facility

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru 9 January 2024 â€“ Essar Oil UK announces the selection of the final key licensor technology provider, Elessent Clean Technologies\' BELCO gas cleaning technology for the planned EET Industrial Carbon Capture facility based at Stanlow, UK.



This is another pivotal step towards Essar Oil UK\'s $1.2 billion investments in decarbonising the refinery by reducing ~2 million tons of CO2 (95%) emissions, making it the world\'s first low carbon refinery and world\'s first low carbon fuel producer.



Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of Essar Oil UK, said: \"It\'s great to have our final licensor technology provider in place as we move into the next phase of our decarbonisation strategy. With an investment of $1.2 billion, Essar Oil UK is positioned to be the world\'s first low carbon refinery. Elessent Clean Technologies is a valuable partner in our plan to reduce our refinery emissions by 95% using the BELCO scrubbing technology.



Essar\'s overall decarbonisation strategy aims to reduce refinery emissions with 2 state-of-the-art projects:



1) Industrial carbon capture announced at Stanlow in November 2022 and planned to be operational by 2028. The project will result in an annual reduction of ~1 million tons of CO2



2) Hydrogen fuel switching involves switching from natural gas and other refinery fuel sources to hydrogen as a fuel, resulting in an annual reduction of ~1 million tons of CO2



This investment ensures that Essar Oil UK will continue to operate sustainably, contributing to the North West\'s economic well-being and playing a crucial role in securing UK energy security and resilience.



With the selection of Elessent Clean Technologies, Essar Oil UK has onboarded all its key technology partners and the development of the basic engineering design packages (BEDP) for the licensed technologies is being progressed. This is an essential milestone during the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase of the project.



Michael Cherry, Vice President of Refining Technologies at Elessent Clean Technologies, said: \"Together with Essar, we have worked to provide an essential and reliable gas cleaning solution for the carbon capture facility. With our BELCOÂ® scrubbing technology, we will ensure clean and cool flue gas is delivered.\"





About Essar in the UK



Essar Oil (UK) Ltd is committed to playing a key role in the decarbonisation of the UK economy, with ambitious plans to build an energy transition cluster in the North West of England.



Essar Oil (UK) is transforming for tomorrow and is committed to becoming the UK\'s first low-carbon refinery at the heart of HyNet, the UK\'s leading industrial decarbonisation cluster. It is investing $1 billion over the next five years to decarbonise its operations and targeting a 95% cut in emissions by 2030 through energy efficiency, carbon capture and fuel switching. This will deliver 12.5% reduction the North West\'s overall regional carbon emissions.



Industrial carbon capture will deliver an annual emissions reduction of ~1 million tons of CO2 and hydrogen fuel switching from natural gas to EET Hydrogen low carbon hydrogen as a fuel source will deliver an additional annual emissions reduction of ~1 million tons of CO2.



This investment ensures the sustainability of this critical national asset, supporting high value employment and UK energy security resilience.





About Elessent Clean Technologies



Elessent Clean Technologies is a leading source of solutions for decarbonizing the industrial manufacturing sector and transitioning the industry to a sustainable future. Our clean technology solutions minimize environmental impact and optimize productivity while remaining cost competitive.



As a responsible supplier and partner to the metal, fertilizer, chemical, petrochemical and oil refining industries, our technology portfolio includes MECS sulfuric acid production, STRATCO alkylation, BELCO gas cleaning and IsoTherming hydroprocessing.



Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we are dedicated to helping our customers produce highâ€quality, cleaner products for the world.

