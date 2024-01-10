Kuwaiti Firms Draw Visitors At Plastics 2024 In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Leading Kuwaiti plastic and petrochemical manufacturers had a big turnout on Wednesday in (Plastics 2024) expo held in Cairo.

The Kuwaiti pavilion exhibited multiple different plastic products, which attracted the attention of people visiting the expo, which lasts until January 12 and draws 30,000 exhibitors.

The products include architectural cladding materials designed in decorative styles compliant with global and Gulf-specific eco-friendly standards, in addition to durable plastic pallets suitable for heavy-duty use.

The Kuwaiti pavilion included eight leading companies in the plastic and petrochemical industries like Al-Sharhan Industries, Al-Mannai Plastic, Kuwait Packing Materials Manufacturing Company, Al-Arabi Plastic Factory, Plastic Industries Company, Kuwaiti United Factory, and International Partners for the Production of Plastic derivatives, as well as the Awtan International factory. (end)

