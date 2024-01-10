Vaccine Adjuvant Market Size Worth USD 1.75 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vaccine adjuvant market size was USD 0.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and collaborations and partnerships among market players for adjuvant vaccine development and increasing focus on immunization programs are key factors driving market revenue growth

In addition, increasing collaborations and partnerships among market players for adjuvant vaccine development is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Collaborations and partnerships among market players for adjuvant vaccine development will enable pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and governments to combine their resources and expertise. By working together, they can accelerate the Research & Development (R&D) of adjuvant vaccines, which will not only streamline the vaccine development process but also results in more cost-effective production, making adjuvant vaccines more affordable and accessible.

However, side effects and toxicity of adjuvants is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Aluminum adjuvants, although commonly used, can cause local injection site reactions, including pain and inflammation, and increase the risk of allergic responses. These adverse effects, particularly in pediatric vaccines, lead to concerns and reduced community acceptance. Adjuvants need to enhance immune responses without causing undue side effects to gain broader adoption, which highlights the challenge of developing adjuvants that strike a balance between effectiveness and safety.

A recent trend in the vaccine adjuvant market is increasing availability of synthetic adjuvants. Synthetic vaccine adjuvant development focus on overcoming limitations of existing adjuvants such as alum. Advancements in medicinal chemistry have enabled the design of synthetic adjuvants with defined structures and enhanced immunogenicity. Researchers are exploring novel compounds, including synthetic saponin analogues, α-GalCer derivatives, and other chemically modified molecules. These synthetic adjuvants aim to induce robust and tailored immune responses, addressing the limitations of traditional adjuvants.

Segment Insights

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into research, commercial, and others. The research segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2022 due to the critical role of research in advancing vaccine technology. In-depth research is essential to ensure their effectiveness and safety with genetic engineering enabling the development of vaccines for a broader range of diseases and creation of novel adjuvants. Research provides cost-efficacy data and long-term outcomes, addressing the demands of managed care organizations for evidence-based medicine.

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into human and veterinary vaccine adjuvants. The veterinary vaccine adjuvants is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global vaccine adjuvants market over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of infectious zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted between animals and humans, are on the rise, which presents a dual threat to both animal and human populations.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global vaccine adjuvants market due to increasing number of government initiatives recommending and promoting vaccination in North America. Initiatives addressing diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV), is in turn, rising demand for vaccines and, consequently, vaccine adjuvants.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global vaccine adjuvants market during the forecast period due to technological advancements development of more effective and safer adjuvants. For instance, in June 2023, Zoetis launched CircoMax in Europe, a new vaccine designed to combat Porcine Circovirus type 2 (PCV2). Unlike earlier vaccines, CircoMax offers dual-genotype coverage (PCV2a and PCV2b), providing more extensive protection against the evolving PCV2d. This vaccine stimulates both cell-mediated and antibody-based immunity, closely mimicking a natural infection response.

