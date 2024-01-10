Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Market Size Worth USD 157.41 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Search Engine Optimization (SEO) market size was USD 68.27 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of mobile devices for web search is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Search engine optimization is a collection of strategies that any content producer can utilize to assist certain web pages rank higher in search results, which can improve traffic to the website, increasing both visibility and revenue.

Search engines, such as Google, have shifted to mobile-first indexing, prioritizing the mobile versions of websites in their ranking algorithms which as a result encouraged businesses to optimize their websites for mobile devices to maintain or improve their search rankings hence driving market revenue growth. Moreover, rising strategic initiatives taken by the companies is contributing to market revenue growth. For instance, on 21 October, 2023, Google announced the completion of shift to mobile-first indexing aligns with the increasing prevalence of mobile search among users. This means Google prioritizes mobile versions when crawling pages and indexing content.

The growing number of product launches and partnerships among the major companies is contributing to market revenue growth. For instance, on 7 August 2023, Moz launched a pioneering metric, Brand Authority, establishing a scale ranging from one to 100 to gauge online brand strength. This innovative metric provides business leaders and marketers with an easy means to assess the competitive landscape through a unique visualization for brand comparison.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SEO strategies is a key factor hampering market revenue growth. The initial implementation of comprehensive SEO strategies involves expenses related to website optimization, content creation, keyword research, and potentially engaging with specialized SEO tools or services which can be a barrier for smaller businesses or startups with limited budgets.

Scope of Research