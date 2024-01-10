Timo Werner joins Tottenham Hotspur on loan from RB Leipzig until season end

(MENAFN) Timo Werner has officially joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season. The London club has also secured an option for a permanent deal in the summer, as confirmed on Tuesday.



"First of all, I'm very happy to be here. I think I have joined a very, very big club. The talk with the manager I think was a really, really good talk. He gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club, what I want to feel when I talk to a manager," Werner stated following a signing ceremony.



"Also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play, for me I thought straight away that it fitted perfectly," the German international continued.



The 27-year-old striker, Timo Werner, is set to don the number 16 jersey for Tottenham Hotspur.



Werner played a crucial role in Chelsea's victories in the 2021 UEFA Champions League, the 2022 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.



He was also part of the German national team's success in winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the UEFA EURO 2020, amassing 57 caps with 24 goals for Germany.



Currently, Ange Postecoglou's squad holds the fifth position in the English Premier League standings with 39 points, trailing leaders Liverpool by six points.

MENAFN10012024000045015839ID1107704190