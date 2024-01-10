German train drivers initiate 3-day strike over wages, working hours

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, German train drivers initiated a three-day strike amid an ongoing disagreement with the national rail operator regarding wages and working hours.



Deutsche Bahn, the state-owned company, announced significant disruptions in long-distance, regional, and suburban rail services from Wednesday to Friday due to the strike organized by the drivers' union, GDL.



“The emergency timetable only ensures very limited train services on DB's long-distance, regional and S-Bahn services. Please refrain from unnecessary journeys during the GDL strike and postpone your journey to another time,” the rail company stated in a declaration.



Claus Weselsky, the leader of the GDL union, strongly criticized the management of Deutsche Bahn, stating that the rail operator's latest offer was a "provocation" and fell far short of meeting their demands.



“If no new offer comes by Friday, we will take a break, and then take the steps for the next strike action,” he informed a German public broadcaster, shortly after train drivers ceased work on Wednesday morning.



The GDL is firm in its demand for a monthly salary increase of €555 (approximately USD600) and a one-time inflation compensation premium of up to €3,000 (about USD3,250). Additionally, the union is advocating for a reduction in the weekly working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours without a corresponding decrease in pay.

