German train drivers initiate 3-day strike over wages, working hours

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, German train drivers initiated a three-day strike amid an ongoing disagreement with the national rail operator regarding wages and working hours.
Deutsche Bahn, the state-owned company, announced significant disruptions in long-distance, regional, and suburban rail services from Wednesday to Friday due to the strike organized by the drivers' union, GDL.
“The emergency timetable only ensures very limited train services on DB's long-distance, regional and S-Bahn services. Please refrain from unnecessary journeys during the GDL strike and postpone your journey to another time,” the rail company stated in a declaration.
Claus Weselsky, the leader of the GDL union, strongly criticized the management of Deutsche Bahn, stating that the rail operator's latest offer was a "provocation" and fell far short of meeting their demands.
“If no new offer comes by Friday, we will take a break, and then take the steps for the next strike action,” he informed a German public broadcaster, shortly after train drivers ceased work on Wednesday morning.
The GDL is firm in its demand for a monthly salary increase of €555 (approximately USD600) and a one-time inflation compensation premium of up to €3,000 (about USD3,250). Additionally, the union is advocating for a reduction in the weekly working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours without a corresponding decrease in pay.
MENAFN10012024000045015839ID1107704189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.