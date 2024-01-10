Assailant says he stabbed South Korean opposition chief to prevent presidential bid

(MENAFN) An attacker who stabbed South Korea's primary opposition leader informed the police that he committed the assault to "prevent him from becoming president," as reported by local media on Wednesday.



Lee Jae-myung, the head of the Democratic Party, managed to survive after being stabbed in the left side of his neck last week while addressing journalists in the southern port city of Busan.



The 67-year-old suspect, known only by his family name Kim, is currently under investigation for attempted murder, according to a report from a Seoul-based news agency on Wednesday.



"The suspect has said to the effect that he decided to kill the victim so as to prevent him from becoming president and ... taking a majority of seats in the upcoming general elections," stated Woo Chul-moon, who serves as the chief of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency.



South Korea is slated to conduct parliamentary elections in April, with presidential polls scheduled for 2027.



The assailant additionally informed the police that he harbored resentment towards Lee due to the belief that the politician "was not properly punished amid delays in his trials."



"Kim committed the extreme crime out of subjective political beliefs," the chief pointed out.



During his transfer to the prosecutor’s office, Kim conveyed to reporters: "I caused concerns. I am sorry."



Police have declared that before the incident on January 2, Kim had made an "excuse note" claiming that Lee's trials were "being delayed due to pro-North Korean forces in the judiciary" and that he "tried to prevent Lee from becoming president and the country from falling in the hands of leftist forces."



South Korean police have opted not to reveal Kim's political party affiliation.

MENAFN10012024000045015839ID1107704188