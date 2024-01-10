GATC Health Wins 2023'S Most Innovative Multiomic Technology Solutions Provider Award By Global Health & Pharma Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp, a technology company advancing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI),

was recognized as the Most Innovative Multiomic Technology Solutions Provider at the 2023 Global Excellence Awards.

The Global Excellence Awards, presented annually by Global Health & Pharma Magazine, recognize the achievements of companies and individuals in various industries worldwide. These awards honor those who have shown ingenuity, commitment, and an ongoing dedication to developing the best products and services in their respective fields. GATC Health's recognition in this prestigious international award program is a testament to its groundbreaking work in the field of multiomic technology.

This award is a testament to GATC Health's groundbreaking work in the field of multiomic technology.

GATC Health's Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM (MAT) platform generated seven novel drug candidates in just 22 months and has the capacity to create up to 12 new molecules a year. Each of these assets is screened in silico for efficacy, safety and off-target effects, significantly increasing the likelihood of clinical trial and market success. MAT also represents a significant leap forward in personalized medicine with the ability to analyze 400 trillion genetic datapoints (2,500 whole exome reports) in about 7 minutes. GATC Health's MAT platform was recognized as setting a new standard for bringing AI optimization to the pharmaceutical industry.

In recognition of the company's strides in innovation, GATC Health has proudly accepted the award, underscoring its commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology. The company's predictive analytics technology also supports public health initiatives by optimizing resource allocation and enhancing patient care.

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

