M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO ) announces the following Webcast:

What:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Year-End Earnings Webcast



When:

January 31, 2024 @ 10:30AM Eastern Time



Where:



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above







Contact:

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,

[email protected] , or 614-418-8225

Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,

[email protected] , or 614-418-8021







If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site



The company is expected to report fourth quarter and year-end earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st.



M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.

The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

