M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Year-End Earnings Webcast


1/10/2024 7:47:46 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO ) announces the following Webcast:

What:

When:

January 31, 2024 @ 10:30AM Eastern Time


Where:



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above



Contact:

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected] , or 614-418-8225
Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected] , or 614-418-8021

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site

The company is expected to report fourth quarter and year-end earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.
The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

MENAFN10012024003732001241ID1107704178

