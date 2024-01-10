Amerigo’S MVC Signs Collective Labor Agreement With Its Supervisors Union

The agreement ensures operational continuity at MVC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that on January 8, 2024, Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile satisfactorily concluded negotiations with its 68-member union of supervisors.



The parties have entered into a new 3-year collective agreement with a term date of January 7, 2027.

“We are pleased to report that negotiations with MVC's union of supervisors concluded satisfactorily. A new 3-year collective agreement is now in place,” said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO.“Our supervisors are an essential part of the MVC workforce. This collective labour agreement provides visibility on the operational and financial objectives at MVC and confirms our commitment to continue being an employer of choice in Chile,” she added.

MVC has two unions: plant operators and supervisors. The 3-year collective agreement for MVC's plant operators has a term date of October 28, 2025.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: ; Listing: ARG: TSX.

Contact Information

