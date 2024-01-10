Chart Industries To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results On February 28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Chart plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release prior to market open on February 28th.



Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session must dial-in with the following information:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

Toll-Free – North America: (+1) 888 259 6580

Toll North America and other locations: (+1) 416 764 8624

Conference ID: 05384471

A live webcast and replay, as well as presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website through the following link: Q4 2023 Webcast Registration . A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately two hours following the end of the call at 1-877-674-7070 with passcode 384471 through March 29, 2024.

Investor Contact:

John Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

770-721-8899

...