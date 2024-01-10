Calvetti Ferguson Adds To Family Office Practice With New Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson is excited to announce a new partner in its family office practice and tax team, Chad Waldron.



Chad has over ten years of experience in public accounting, ranging from Big 4 to small family office boutique firms. He holds a versatile history of clients, serving business owners, high net-worth individuals, and family offices. He will be the fifth partner to join the firm's Dallas office.

"With Texas being one of the top states for family offices, we wanted to enhance our expertise," says Lori Lato, tax partner in charge at Calvetti Ferguson. "Chad Waldron will certainly add value to our practice and to the Dallas office culture as a whole."

"Texas and Tennessee continue to show strides in innovation, growth, and entrepreneurship," says Chad Waldron, tax partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "I am excited to be a part of the firm's mission to support our family office clients across all markets, enabling them to thrive."

Calvetti Ferguson supports family office clients in managing diverse financial, risk management, governance, and other needs. Their family office practice ushers their clients through the complexities of income tax, fiduciary tax, estate tax, gift tax, and charitable planning. Each family's plan is uniquely designed to provide solutions that meet the needs and desires of each family member.

The firm continues to foster significant growth in its service offerings and industry expertise. In addition to added value in the family office practice, the firm's Dallas office partners hold a strong focus on private equity, construction, manufacturing, and distribution.

This addition closely follows Calvetti Ferguson's acquisition of Gummer Group, a Dallas-based CPA firm focused on tax and family office service offerings. Chad serves as an instrumental part in assisting their clients for a smooth transition and future business success.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

VP of Marketing

...

(713) 726-5723