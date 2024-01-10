MCMC And KNOLSKAPE Win The GOLD Award In The 'Simulation Technology' Category At The Brandon Hall Group Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCMC and KNOLSKAPE have been honored with a Gold at the Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards 2023 for their 'All Star Development Program.'

- Rajiv JayaramanWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, AMERICA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been honored with the 'Gold Award' for their digital leadership program in the recently concluded Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards 2023, in collaboration with KNOLSCAPE. In MCMC's effort towards digitalization, the organization has been recognized in the 'Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology' category for the 'All Star Development Program.'MCMC aims to strengthen its leadership team, particularly within Head of Departments and Directors, focusing on two key areas:Shifting the mindset toward outward ecosystem thinkingEquip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to be Sustainable Leaders with Digital Leadership capabilities.MCMC and KNOLSKAPE custom-designed the All-Star Development Program aimed as a launch pad for a three-year digital leadership journey to address the gaps in digital-ready leaders. The All-Star was a 3-month highly immersive, simulation-based blended program that emphasized business and digital modules within the business and the external strategic context of MCMC.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Murugappan, Chief Human Resources Officer, MCMC said,“The development of our All-Star Development Program together with our learning partner KNOLSKAPE has been a huge success in preparing our tactical leaders to be leaders of tomorrow. The programme focuses on leading digital transformation and is delivered with advanced gamification and simulation technologies on KNOLSKAPE platform.”KNOLSKAPE's Founder and CEO, Rajiv Jayaraman said,“KNOLSKAPE is committed to helping organizations and leaders become future ready through experiential learning. The recent recognition from Brandon Hall Group for the work we've done for MCMC is a significant recognition of the impact we've made. Securing the GOLD Award in the category of 'Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology' arrives during a pivotal moment of our intense innovation focus. Our value proposition of immersive learning for learners and talent intelligence, scalability and flexible delivery for the organization helps us deliver valuable learning, performance, and business outcomes.”The entries for the awards were evaluated by a panel of veterans, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria, fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.“In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.2023 marked the 2nd consecutive year where MCMC has won a title in the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards in its partnership with KNOLSKAPE.About MCMCThe Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is a statutory body established under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 (MCMCA) which implements the Government's national policy objectives for the communications and multimedia sector. MCMC regulates and develops the communications and multimedia industry, which includes telecommunications, broadcasting, and online activities, postal services, and digital certification. The Communication and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 provides that MCMC undertakes the policy implementation role, while policy decision-making vested with the Minister. MCMC also has the responsibility for postal services and digital certification under the Postal Services Act (PSA) 2012 and the Digital Signature Act (DSA) 1997, respectively.About KNOLSKAPEAt KNOLSKAPE, we help organizations and leaders become future-ready through experiential learning. With a diverse range of award-winning Simulation Courses and Experiential Journeys in areas such as Culture, Digital Transformation, and Leadership, we enable CXOs, Managers, and Individual Contributors to keep up with the pace of innovation and adapt to change. KNOLSKAPE has emerged as a global pioneer in hyper-contextualized learning by leveraging its custom simulation building capability,“Genie”. Moreover, our AI/NLP powered Nano-simulations are serving the clients as versatile micro-learning tools crafted to address a wide spectrum of nuanced learning needs. We have collaborated with 450+ leading organizations globally to provide learning and development opportunities to 500,000+ learners every year.| For InquiriesKNOLSKAPEAhmar Zaman+91 9158542448 | ...MCMCCorporate Communications+60 3 86 88 8000 | ...

