Home Fitness Equipment Market To Surpass USD 18.33 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6%: Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home Fitness Equipment Market

Discover the Latest Market Trends and Insights on Special Purpose Home Fitness Equipment Market 2024!!

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Home Fitness Equipment market is anticipated to grow from USD 12.19 Billion in 2023 to USD 18.33 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period.

A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled“Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030” is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory. The report offers insights into prominent companies operating in the industry, newcomers to the market, supply chain innovations, financial considerations, noteworthy industry events, technological advancements, and forthcoming strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. To present readers with a holistic perspective of the market, the report categorizes the global Home Fitness Equipment market based on criteria such as type, applications, distribution channels, geography, and more.

For Detailed Information of the Market, Download PDF Sample Report:

#request-a-sample

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Home Fitness Equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Home Fitness Equipment market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Home Fitness Equipment Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Peloton,Nautilus Inc.,NordicTrack,Bowflex,Technogym,Precor,Life Fitness,Johnson Health Tech,ProForm,Sole Fitness,Horizon Fitness,Cybex International,Rogue Fitness,TRUE Fitness,Hammer Strength,Tonal,Hydrow,Echelon Fitness,Schwinn,Power Plate

Recent Developments:

November 1, 2023: BowFlex has produced some of the most innovative strength and cardio equipment the home fitness industry has seen in the last few decades – from our popular SelectTech adjustable strength products to our VeloCore bike and Max Trainer line,” said Jim Barr, CEO at BowFlex Inc.“Today, BowFlex is inspiring customers to embrace their inner and outer strength – and as a consumer-led company, that ethos is reflected through our enduring mission, and in the products we develop. Becoming BowFlex Inc. is a natural evolution of our company as we continue to create connected fitness experiences for our customers, through our entire family of brands, including BowFlex, Schwinn, and JRNY.”

November 07, 2022: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for more than 35 years, today introduced the Schwinn® 190 Upright and Schwinn® 290 Recumbent Bikes. Both bikes are connectable to the JRNY® digital fitness platform, feature Terrain Control Technology, and new design elements and functionality suitable for all fitness levels.“We know it's a challenging economy, and our research tells us that consumers are sticking with home fitness for their health and wellbeing, even as they're watching their budgets,” said Jim Barr, CEO, Nautilus Inc.“Designed with consumers in mind, the Schwinn® 190 and 290 bikes prioritize – rather than sacrifice – the key features, affordable price point, and functionality that deliver on their wants and needs.”

Home Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation:

Home Fitness Equipment Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Whole Bean

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Home Fitness Equipment Market by Sales Channel, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Online

Offline

Explore Full Report With Table of Contents:

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America accounted for the largest market in the Home Fitness Equipment market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. The growing emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle is one of the main factors propelling the home fitness equipment market in North America. Customers in the area are actively looking for simple and efficient ways to fit exercise into their daily schedules as they become more conscious of the value of physical fitness and overall health. This demand is met by home fitness equipment, which gives people the freedom to work out in the comfort of their own homes. In North America, the COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the uptake of home exercise equipment. Lockdowns, closed gyms, and public space concerns have led to an increase in demand for at-home exercise programs. The sales of conventional equipment, such as stationary bikes and treadmills, have increased as a result of this trend.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

- Detailed overview of Home Fitness Equipment market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of Home Fitness Equipment market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Home Fitness Equipment market performance

- Market player's information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key Benefits:

⏩ This study gives a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges limiting the market expansion of Home Fitness Equipment market.

⏩ A descriptive analysis of demand-supply gap, estimation and forecast in the global Home Fitness Equipment market.

⏩ Porter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.

⏩ By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this Home Fitness Equipment Market.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the Home Fitness Equipment Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global Home Fitness Equipment Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the Home Fitness Equipment Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the Home Fitness Equipment Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global Home Fitness Equipment Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global Home Fitness Equipment Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

Why Choose Exactitude Consultancy's Market Report?

Unbiased conclusions and market insights.

24×7 customer service available to address client queries.

Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports.

Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies.

The systematic and methodical market research process.

Related Reports:

Soap and Cleaning Compound Market by Type (Soap and Detergent Manufacturing, Surface Active Agents, Polish, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacy Stores), End-Use Application (Health & Beauty, Dishwash, Clothes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Aloe Vera Extract Market by product (Liquid, Gels, Powder, Oil & Others), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), Distribution channel and Regions, Global Opportunity Analysis, Region and Industry Forecast, 2022–2029

Cleanroom Consumables Market by Type (Gloves, Coveralls, Shoe Covers, Face Masks, Wipes, Mops, Disinfectants) Application (Medical, Drug Manufacturing, Academic research & Drug Research) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

Security Paper Market by Paper Type (Hybrid Paper, Watermark, Hologram, Thread and UV Fiber, Others) Application (Bank Notes, Passports, Identity Cards, Certificates, Legal and Government Documents, Cheques, Stamps, Others) by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

Security Paper Market by Paper Type (Hybrid Paper, Watermark, Hologram, Thread and UV Fiber, Others) Application (Bank Notes, Passports, Identity Cards, Certificates, Legal and Government Documents, Cheques, Stamps, Others) by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Connect Us:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn