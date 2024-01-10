Global Bioplastics Market Size To Reach $19.2 Billion By 2030: Latest Report By Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vantage Market ResearchGEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bioplastics are plastics that are derived from renewable biological sources, such as plants, algae, bacteria, or waste. Bioplastics can be classified into two types: biobased and biodegradable. Biobased plastics are plastics that are made from renewable biomass, but are not necessarily biodegradable. Biodegradable plastics are plastics that can be decomposed by microorganisms, under certain conditions, into water, carbon dioxide, and biomass. Bioplastics can have similar or superior properties to conventional plastics, such as strength, flexibility, transparency, and durability.The Global Bioplastics Market is valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 19.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.1% between 2023 and 2030, according to a report by Vantage Market Research. The driving factors for the bioplastics market include the increasing environmental awareness, the supportive government policies and regulations, the rising demand for sustainable packaging, and the technological innovations and advancements in the bioplastics industry .Download a Sample Report Here @Market DynamicsThe feedstocks for bioplastics production vary depending on the type and source of bioplastics. The most common feedstocks are starch, cellulose, sugar, vegetable oils, and waste. The availability and price of these feedstocks affect the production costs and profitability of bioplastics. For instance, the fluctuation in the agricultural commodity prices, influenced by the weather, demand, and supply, can impact the bioplastics market. On the other hand, the use of waste as a feedstock can reduce the production costs and environmental impacts of bioplastics, creating a circular economy.The competitiveness and compatibility of bioplastics depend on the performance, quality, and diversity of bioplastics, compared to conventional plastics. The performance and quality of bioplastics are determined by the physical and chemical properties of bioplastics, such as the mechanical, thermal, optical, and barrier properties. The diversity of bioplastics is determined by the range and variety of bioplastics applications, such as packaging, agriculture, automotive, electronics, and textiles. The competitiveness and compatibility of bioplastics are affected by the technological innovations and advancements in the bioplastics industry, such as the development of new bioplastics materials, processes, and products, that can enhance the functionality and functionality of bioplastics, as well as reduce the production costs and environmental impacts of bioplastics.The environmental and social impacts of bioplastics production and consumption are one of the main drivers for the bioplastics market. Bioplastics can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, fossil fuel consumption, waste generation, and marine pollution, compared to conventional plastics. According to a study by the European Bioplastics Association, bioplastics can save up to 60% of greenhouse gas emissions and up to 50% of fossil fuel consumption, compared to conventional plastics. However, bioplastics production and consumption can also have negative impacts, such as land use change, water consumption, food security, and social conflicts. Therefore, the sustainability and certification of bioplastics are essential to ensure their environmental and social benefits.The consumer preferences and behavior towards bioplastics are influenced by the awareness, perception, and attitude of the consumers towards bioplastics, as well as the availability, accessibility, and affordability of bioplastics. The consumer preferences and behavior towards bioplastics are driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and recyclable products, especially in the packaging sector, which accounts for more than 60% of the global bioplastics consumption, according to a report by European Bioplastics. However, the consumer preferences and behavior towards bioplastics can also be hindered by the lack of information, education, and promotion of bioplastics, as well as the confusion, misconception, and skepticism of bioplastics, among the consumers.Top Companies in Global Bioplastics Market✦ NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)✦ Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)✦ BASF SE (Germany)✦ Futerro Sa (Belgium)✦ Trinseo S.A. (U.S.)✦ Braskem (Brazil)✦ Total Corbion PLAIR (Netherlands)✦ SUPLA (China)✦ Solvay (Belgium)To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure @Top Trends➔ The packaging sector is the largest consumer of bioplastics, accounting for more than 60% of the global bioplastics consumption in 2019, according to a report by European Bioplastics. The packaging sector is also one of the most wasteful and polluting sectors in the world, generating more than 80 million tons of plastic waste per year, according to a report by the World Economic Forum. Therefore, the increasing demand for bioplastics in the packaging sector can help reduce the environmental impact of the sector, as well as meet the consumer expectations for sustainable packaging. The demand for bioplastics in the packaging sector is driven by the supportive government policies and regulations, such as the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive, the US Farm Bill, and the China Green Packaging Policy, that encourage or mandate the use of biodegradable or recyclable packaging materials.➔ The automotive sector is the second-largest consumer of bioplastics, accounting for more than 10% of the global bioplastics consumption in 2019, according to a report by European Bioplastics. The automotive sector is also one of the most innovative and competitive sectors in the world, constantly seeking new materials and technologies to improve the performance, efficiency, and safety of the vehicles. Therefore, the growing adoption of bioplastics in the automotive sector can offer a competitive edge to the sector, as well as reduce the weight, fuel consumption, and emissions of the vehicles. The adoption of bioplastics in the automotive sector is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and biodegradable materials, such as biobased polyamides, polyesters, and polyurethanes , in various automotive applications, such as interior, exterior, and under-the-hood components.➔ The textile sector is the third-largest consumer of bioplastics, accounting for more than 5% of the global bioplastics consumption in 2019, according to a report by European Bioplastics. The textile sector is also one of the most resource-intensive and polluting sectors in the world, consuming more than 100 million tons of synthetic fibers per year, according to a report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Therefore, the rising popularity of bioplastics in the textile sector can help reduce the environmental impact of the sector, as well as enhance the quality and comfort of the fabrics. The popularity of bioplastics in the textile sector is driven by the increasing use of biobased and biodegradable fibers, such as polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and cellulose, in various textile applications, such as clothing, footwear, and accessories.Top Report Findings➔ The global bioplastics industry size was USD 8.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030.➔ The biodegradable plastics segment accounted for the largest share of the bioplastics market in 2022, followed by the biobased plastics segment.➔ The packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the bioplastics market in 2022, followed by the automotive and textile segments.➔ Europe was the largest regional market for bioplastics in 2022, followed by Asia Pacific and North America.➔ The key players in the bioplastics market include Novamont S.P.A. (Italy), Teijin Limited (Japan), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan), Avantium (Netherlands), PTT MCC Biochem Co. Ltd. (Thailand), An-Phat Holdings (Vietnam), NatureWorks LLC (U.S.), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), Futerro Sa (Belgium), Trinseo S.A. (U.S.), Braskem (Brazil), Total Corbion PLAIR (Netherlands), SUPLA (China), Solvay (Belgium) among others.Buy Now this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price with [Express Delivery] @Challenges➔ The production costs of bioplastics are higher than the production costs of conventional plastics, making bioplastics less competitive and profitable in the market. The production costs of bioplastics depend on the feedstock costs, the processing costs, and the distribution costs. The feedstock costs are the most significant factor, accounting for 40% to 80% of the total production costs, according to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The feedstock costs vary depending on the type, availability, and quality of the feedstock, as well as the market demand and supply. The processing costs include the costs of the fermentation, polymerization, and extrusion processes, the enzymes, the chemicals, the energy, and the waste management. The distribution costs include the costs of the transportation, storage, and blending of bioplastics. The production costs of bioplastics are influenced by the fluctuation in the agricultural commodity prices, the high capital and operational costs of the polymer plants, and the low production capacity and scale of the bioplastics industry.➔ The quality and performance of bioplastics depend on the specifications and standards of bioplastics, such as the ASTM D6400 in the US, the EN 13432 in the EU, and the IS/ISO 17088 in India. The specifications and standards of bioplastics define the physical and chemical properties of bioplastics, such as the mechanical, thermal, optical, and barrier properties. The quality and performance of bioplastics are affected by the feedstock type, the production process, the storage conditions, and the blending ratio. The low quality and performance of bioplastics can cause problems, such as poor mechanical strength, low thermal stability, high moisture sensitivity, low gas barrier, and limited shelf life. Therefore, the quality and performance of bioplastics need to be improved and maintained to ensure the functionality and compatibility of bioplastics with the existing plastic applications and infrastructure.➔ The lack of infrastructure and awareness is another challenge for the bioplastics market. The infrastructure for bioplastics includes the production facilities, the distribution networks, the storage tanks, the blending stations, and the retail outlets. The infrastructure for bioplastics is limited and insufficient in many regions, especially in the developing countries, due to the high capital and operational costs, the regulatory barriers, and the technical difficulties. The lack of infrastructure for bioplastics hampers the availability and accessibility of bioplastics for the consumers. The awareness for bioplastics includes the knowledge, perception, and attitude of the consumers, the producers, the policymakers, and the stakeholders towards bioplastics. The awareness for bioplastics is low and inadequate in many regions, especially in the rural areas, due to the lack of information, education, and promotion. The lack of awareness for bioplastics affects the demand and acceptance of bioplastics in the market.Get a Access To Bioplastics Industry Real-Time Data @Opportunities➔ The emerging markets, such as India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia, have a huge potential for bioplastics consumption, due to their large population, rapid economic growth, rising energy demand, and growing environmental awareness. These markets also have abundant resources of bioplastics feedstocks, such as palm oil, soybean oil, jatropha oil, and waste cooking oil. The increasing demand for bioplastics in these markets can create new opportunities for the bioplastics producers, distributors, and consumers, as well as contribute to the global bioplastics market growth.➔ The aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing and most carbon-intensive sectors in the world, accounting for 2.5% of the global CO2 emissions in 2019, according to a report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The aviation sector is also facing increasing pressure from the governments, regulators, and consumers to reduce its environmental impact and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Therefore, the growing adoption of bioplastics in the aviation sector can offer a viable solution to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, as well as enhance the fuel efficiency and performance of the aircraft. Biodiesel can be blended with jet fuel, or used as a standalone fuel, in the aviation sector.➔ The marine sector is another significant and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to 2.2% of the global CO2 emissions in 2018, according to a report by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The marine sector is also facing increasing challenges from the stringent environmental regulations, such as the IMO 2020, which limits the sulfur content of the marine fuel to 0.5% from 3.5%. Therefore, the rising popularity of bioplastics in the marine sector can help the sector comply with the environmental regulations, as well as improve the fuel quality and performance of the vessels. Biodiesel can be used as a fuel or a blend for marine engines, such as diesel-electric, medium-speed, and high-speed engines.Key Questions Answered in Bioplastics Reports:Q. What is the current size and projected growth of the global bioplastics market?Q. Which types of bioplastics are expected to witness the fastest growth?Q. What are the major drivers and challenges shaping the market?Q. Which industries are leading the adoption of bioplastics?Q. What are the key investment opportunities and potential risks in the bioplastics market?Q. How are different regions contributing to the overall market growth?Q. What are the latest technological advancements in bioplastics production?Q. What are the regulatory frameworks governing the use and disposal of bioplastics?Read Full Research Report with TOC @Regional Analysis:Europe stands as the frontrunner in the global bioplastics market, accounting for a significant share of production and consumption. This leadership can be attributed to several factors, including stringent environmental regulations, strong consumer awareness of sustainability issues, and robust government support for bio-based industries. Germany, France, and Italy are at the forefront of European bioplastics adoption, with a thriving ecosystem of manufacturers, research institutions, and compostable waste management facilities. Additionally, the European Union's ambitious Green Deal, which aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, is further propelling the development and deployment of bioplastics across the region.With its rapid growth, the bioplastics market is rewriting the narrative of the plastics industry. As the focus shifts towards sustainability and environmental responsibility, these innovative materials offer a beacon of hope for a greener future. While challenges remain, the opportunities presented by bioplastics are undeniable. By addressing these challenges through continued innovation and collaboration, the bioplastics revolution can truly take root and flourishCheck Out More Research Reports:✦ Isopropyl Alcohol Market:✦ Conductive Polymers Market:✦ ADAS Market:✦ Vegan Leather Market:✦ Metamaterials Market:About UsSince VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.

