Industrial Iot Display Market To Hit USD 2.15 Billion By 2030 Owing To Rising Demand For Real-Time Data Visualization

Industrial IoT Display Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Technology, By Panel Size, By Application, By End-Use Industry and Forecast 2023 to 2030 The industrial IoT display market is poised for robust growth driven by the increasing demand for real-time data visualization, the integration of edge computing, the surge in industrial automation.”
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024
The Industrial IoT Display Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 0.8 billion in 2022. Projections indicate substantial growth, with expectations to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has witnessed significant advancements, with Industrial IoT displays emerging as a critical component in this technological landscape. These displays play a pivotal role in facilitating seamless communication between machines and humans within industrial environments. Industrial IoT displays are sophisticated interfaces that amalgamate data analytics, real-time monitoring, and visualization capabilities, providing a comprehensive overview of industrial processes.
List of Key Players Covered in Industrial IoT Display Market Report are:
- E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan)
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. (China)
- Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany)
- Sharp Corporation (Japan)
- PDi Digital (Austria)
- Planar Systems Inc. (US)
- Winmate Inc. (Taiwan)
- Maple Systems Inc. (US).
Market Analysis
The industrial IoT display market is poised for substantial growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 practices across diverse sectors is fueling the demand for advanced display solutions to optimize industrial processes. Additionally, the rising need for efficient human-machine interfaces (HMIs) and the integration of IoT technologies to enhance operational visibility are contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, the demand for real-time data analytics and the continuous evolution of display technologies, such as OLED, are playing pivotal roles in propelling the growth of the market.
Industrial IoT Display Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Technology
- TFT-LCD
- LED
- OLED
- E-Paper display
By Panel Size
- Less than 10”
- Between 10"and 20"
- More than 20”
By Application
- Human Machine Interface
- Remote Monitoring
- Interactive Display
- Electronic Shelf Labels
- Others (Digital Signage, Imaging, Video Walls)
By End-Use Industry
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Energy & Power
- Transportation
- Others (Oil & Gas and Mining)
Segmented by Region/Country:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Impact of Recession
The ongoing global economic recession has presented a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities for the industrial IoT display market. On the negative side, the economic downturn has led to cautious spending by industries, impacting the overall demand for industrial IoT solutions, including displays. However, on the positive side, organizations are increasingly recognizing the need for cost-effective and efficient technologies to navigate through challenging economic times, thereby driving the adoption of industrial IoT displays for streamlined operations and improved productivity.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The geopolitical tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine war have introduced uncertainties in the global market, including the industrial IoT display sector. The disruption in the supply chain, fluctuating currency values, and geopolitical risks have created challenges for the industry. Nevertheless, the increased focus on secure and resilient industrial communication systems has led to a surge in demand for robust and reliable display solutions, presenting opportunities for market players to address the evolving needs of businesses in the context of geopolitical instability.
Key Regional Development
The North American region is witnessing substantial growth in the industrial IoT display market, driven by the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 practices and the presence of key market players. The emphasis on technological innovation and the increasing demand for advanced manufacturing solutions contribute to the region's dynamic market landscape. Europe is a key player in the market, with a focus on sustainability and smart manufacturing. The region's strong industrial base, coupled with regulatory initiatives promoting digital transformation, fosters the adoption of industrial IoT displays for enhanced operational efficiency. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market for industrial IoT displays, propelled by the rapid industrialization in countries like China and India. The region's robust manufacturing sector and the integration of IoT technologies are key factors driving market growth.
Key Takeaway from Industrial IoT Display Market Study
- The OLED segment is positioned to dominate the market, owing to the technology's superior visual performance, energy efficiency, and flexibility. The high contrast ratios and faster response times of OLED displays make them ideal for industrial applications, driving their widespread adoption.
- Within the industrial IoT display market, the Human Machine Interface (HMI) segment is set to play a pivotal role. The intuitive and interactive nature of HMIs enhances user experience, facilitating seamless communication between operators and machines. As industries increasingly prioritize user-friendly interfaces for efficient operations, the HMI segment is poised to lead the market, offering innovative solutions for enhanced human-machine interactions.
Recent Developments Related to Industrial IoT Display Market
- Samsung has recently launched a state-of-the-art high-performance kiosk that boasts a seamless integration with the Windows operating system. This strategic collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft signifies a significant leap in the realm of interactive kiosk technology.
- TCL Electronics has recently announced a groundbreaking development with the full integration of TCL Communication, propelling the company forward in the implementation of its AI x IoT (Artificial Intelligence x Internet of Things) strategy. This move signifies TCL's strategic vision to harness the power of artificial intelligence and IoT to create a seamless and interconnected ecosystem.
