ESTAMA UK Creates Employee Ownership Trust

ESTAMA UK l to r Eoin Conway Ross Campbell David Roberts Mansing Awotar and George Grimes

Leading commercial property and asset managers ESTAMA UK announces its transition to Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) status

LONDON, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESTAMA UK Creates EmployeeOwnership TrustLeading commercial property and asset managers ESTAMA UK has announced its transition to Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) status.ESTAMA UK is among the first companies within the industry to adopt the progressive initiative that transfers the ownership of the business into the hands of its employees.Becoming an EOT marks a significant milestone in the development of the business andunderpins its core values of teamwork, innovation, and long-term sustainability.“I'm delighted to announce our transition to an Employee Ownership Trust,” said Managing Director Eoin Conway.“Shared ownership aligns our long-term interests with those of our dedicated team, ensuring a sustainable future and stability for our clients and colleagues alike.“Success is a collective effort, and together, as co-owners, we're excited to move forward with a renewed sense of purpose towards ever greater achievements,” he added.As an EOT, Eoin says ESTAMA UK will remain committed to the core values established by David Roberts and Tony Quayle who founded the business in 2004.“While we will continue our strong relationship with David, Tony, and Edinburgh House, we are also keen to exploit our breadth of knowledge and experience in the real estate industry, to enhance our relationships with existing and future clients, as evidenced by a number of our recent instructions for both property, and asset management,” he added.The transition to EOT status has been welcomed by David Roberts who believes it will help secure the long-term success of the business he founded.“Over the years the independence of the business, its core values, investment in its employees and its reputation, have been critical to its success,” said David.“For this reason, rather than looking for a third-party buyer, we have been exploring alternative ownership models as a way of ensuring it can retain its independence, culture, and values, and empower those already working within the business to lead it.“Employee ownership incentivises and rewards all the employees of the Group, many of whom have played a key role in ESTAMA UK's success and gives them the chance to drive the future growth and development of the business,” he added.As part of the EOT, Ross Campbell, Head of UK Investment & Transactions, Mansing Awotar, Head of Finance, and George Grimes, Head of Property Management, have all been promoted to directors and joined the company board.“We are delighted to join the board of directors and excited at the prospect of working together with our fellow employees to ensure ESTAMA UK's continued growth and success,” said George.“The new ownership structure will enable us to enhance the services we provide to our clients, maintain our independence within the industry, and allow us to put our people at the centre of everything we do” he added.ESTAMA UK is one of the UK's leading commercial asset and property managers offering investors authentic and actionable solutions that deliver outstanding value, with a current portfolio of £2.5 billion commercial assets under management across all asset classes..For more information on ESTAMA UK visit .Issued by Destination on behalf of ESTAMA UK. For more information and to arrange interviews, please contact Drew Cunliffe at ... .About ESTAMA UKESTAMA UK's in-depth understanding of all facets of commercial property enables it to provide its partners with a truly integrated service that increases efficiencies and produces results.Its hugely experienced, multi-disciplined team brings together valuable skill sets embedded in investment insight, management expertise, placemaking and large-scale regeneration.

