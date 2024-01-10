Disqualification Of Shiv Sena Mlas: Speaker Starts Reading Verdict As Maha Awaits Order

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar started the much-anticipated reading of the verdict on the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs of the rival factions after the party split in June 2022, here on Wednesday evening.

Legislators of political parties, legislature officials, lawyers of both the contending parties – the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by ex- Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray – were present as the Speaker commenced reading the ruling in the Legislature Assembly hall.

Earlier in the day, in a brief media interaction, Narwekar said that his decision would be as per the law and would give justice to all the parties concerned, thus, making it“a benchmark judgment”.

He added that his decision would be as per the provisions of the Constitution and in compliance with the Supreme Court directions in the matter.

Narwekar said he would attempt to make an understanding and interpretation of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution through his ruling, while ensuring justice to all the parties.

The Speaker's crucial ruling is likely to pave the way for the state's political future with possible ramifications on the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections this year.

