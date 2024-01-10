Three Held For Sexual Assault On Minors

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 10 (IANS) Three labourers have been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly gang raping two minor girls in Collem-South Goa, police said.
Collem Police informed that the incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday .
The accused men have been identified as Sana Singh, 24, Jay Singh, 35, and Devlal Agariya, 22 -- all from Chhattisgarh, the police said.
“The accused persons are engaged in railway track work. They were arrested after the minor girls lodged a police complaint. We are further investigating the case,” police said.
