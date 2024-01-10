Russia exposes number one threat to international economy

(MENAFN) In a recent report published on Wednesday, the Russian government agency Roscongress has identified United States government debt and the budget deficit as the most significant threats to the global economy in the current year. The report contends that Washington's staggering USD34 trillion debt is inherently unsustainable and presents a mathematical impossibility to pay off. Roscongress arrived at this assessment by considering the current ratio between the size of the debt, its growth rate, and budget revenues.



The report, titled 'Key Events – 2024. Geoeconomics. Forecasts. Major risks,' underscores the challenge posed by the excessive accumulation of debt at low interest rates, which now needs to be refinanced at higher rates. The projected servicing cost of United States debt in the medium term is estimated at a staggering USD1 trillion annually, a financial burden that could constrain economic activity and diminish cash flow.



While addressing the looming debt crisis, the report notes that the United States government cannot resort to restarting the printing press this year, as such a move would exacerbate inflationary pressures. In 2022, the United States witnessed consumer prices soaring to levels not seen in decades, prompting the Federal Reserve to initiate a series of interest rate hikes to curb inflation.



As of the end of December, United States government federal debt surpassed USD34 trillion, marking a historic high. This translates to approximately USD102,000 for every man, woman, and child in the country. The magnitude of the United States total public debt is underscored by its equivalence to the combined economies of major nations, including China, Germany, Japan, India, and the United Kingdom, as highlighted by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan fiscal policy group based in New York.



The Russian assessment of the United States debt and budget deficit as primary threats underscores the global interconnectedness of economic challenges and prompts a deeper examination of the potential repercussions on the international financial landscape. As the world grapples with these economic uncertainties, the report from Roscongress adds a geopolitical dimension to the discourse, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to address and mitigate the identified risks for the stability of the global economy.





