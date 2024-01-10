A$AP Rocky declares innocence in response to accusations of firing gun at former friend

(MENAFN) A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, has declared his innocence in response to accusations of firing a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021. This decision follows a prior ruling by a Los Angeles judge who determined there was sufficient evidence for the rapper to face trial after a preliminary hearing.



The Grammy-nominated artist pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. The charges stem from an incident in November 2021, during which he allegedly pointed a handgun at Terell Ephron and purportedly discharged the weapon in his direction during a subsequent confrontation.



Following the plea, Superior Court Judge Karla Kerlin scheduled the next pre-trial date for March 6, emphasizing that the trial must take place within 45 days after that date.



If convicted on all charges, A$AP Rocky, 35, could face a potential prison sentence of up to 24 years. The musician's defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina, expressed confidence in Rocky's eventual vindication and noted his client's eagerness to conclude the trial and focus on family matters.



The artist is currently in a relationship with Rihanna and together they have two young sons named RZA and Riot Rose.

